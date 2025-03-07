Diary: Usha Seejarim at Southern Guild, Zoë Modiga empowers her voice, Onset Music Group releases Voicenote

Sole searching: Usha Seejarim’s exhibition Unfolding Servitude will be on at Southern Guild Cape Town from 13 March.

Show tackles power, identity and visibility

Southern Guild Cape Town presents Unfolding Servitude, a solo exhibition by Usha Seejarim, from 13 March to 15 May. Through assemblage sculpture, Seejarim reconfigures domestic objects — such as brooms, pegs and iron soleplates — into striking forms that challenge traditional gender roles and the often unseen labour of women in the home. Her works explore themes of servitude, resilience and agency, transforming tools of caregiving into symbols of resistance. The sculptures oscillate between containment and liberation, with Contours of Isolation, a towering installation of iron soleplates, standing as both a portal and a barrier. Recurrent vulvic forms reclaim the female body’s power, disrupting societal expectations. By stripping domestic objects of their function, Seejarim critiques capitalism’s grip on women’s labour while offering a poetic act of reclamation. Unfolding Servitude is a profound reflection on the intersections of power, identity and visibility. Visit Southern Guild Cape Town for this must-see exhibition.

A unique celebration of women in arts and culture

Ndawo Afrika presents Empower Her Voice, a dynamic event celebrating South African women shaping global arts and culture. Timed with International Women’s Day, the gathering takes place on 8 March at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton. Renowned singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga headlines as keynote speaker, offering a personal and inspiring look into her artistic journey. A powerhouse panel discussion follows, featuring industry leaders such as the Basadi in Music Awards founder Hloni Modise Matau; filmmaker Sihle Hlophe; Latitudes Art Fair co-founder Lacy MacGarry and cultural economist Avril Joffe. Nolo Nawaya hosts, while rising jazz artist Rorisang Sechele will provide a soulful performance. Tickets are R750 via Quicket, including refreshments, networking and live music. Don’t miss this space for empowerment, creativity and connection. Visit www.ndawoafrika.com](https://www.ndawoafrika.com/ for more details.

Tembisa group on the up

From the outset: Onset Music Group will be releasing their first EP, titled Infatuation and Affinity, in the next few weeks.

Onset Music Group, a powerhouse of vocal talent from Tembisa, is quickly becoming a household name. Known for their heartfelt performances and raw vocal abilities, the group gained fame on TikTok with their moving tributes and emotional songs. Their latest single, Voicenote, explores the pain of heartbreak, touching on themes of infidelity and miscommunication. The group — Thulani Makhoba, Simphiwe Hlakuva, Lesedi Maphakela, Carol Malobola and Neo Msibi — also made waves with a tribute to late rapper Riky Rick. Working on their debut EP, Infatuation and Affinity, to be released this month, Onset Music Group is expanding their reach, with interest from international DJs.