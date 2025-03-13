Arts and acts of freedom

Free entry: The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival is an important reminder that for many in South Africa the battle for rights has not been won.

The arts are the heartbeat of South African culture. It’s how we tell our stories — our past, our struggles, and our triumphs.

The arts reflect the voices of those who fought for our freedom, the dreams of those still striving for equality and the imagination of a nation that refuses to be silenced.

Whether it’s music, dance, literature or film, the arts play a vital role in shaping how we understand our identity and our place in the world.

So, when big organisations and institutions make a point of ensuring the arts continue to thrive in South Africa, it speaks volumes. It shows that the importance of creative expression is being acknowledged, nurtured and celebrated. One such event that underscores this commitment to the arts is the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival.

From 20 to 23 March, the seventh edition of the festival will unfold at the historic Constitution Hill, in Johannesburg, a site that has deep resonance in the history of South Africa’s journey to democracy.

The festival, which coincides with Human Rights Day, commemorates the heroes of the Sharpeville Massacre on 21 March 1960 — those brave individuals who stood up to the brutal apartheid regime in the name of human dignity and equality.

This festival is not just a celebration — it’s a call to action, a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and human rights. And what’s even more remarkable is that the festival is free of charge, breaking down barriers to access and giving everyone the opportunity to engage with powerful art that has the ability to transform perspectives.

The programme is as dynamic as it is varied, offering something for everyone. One of the highlights will be The Sounds of Freedom Music Festival, a celebration of music’s role in the fight for freedom.

Renowned jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis will headline, bringing his unique sound to the stage. But it’s not just about the big names — emerging talents like Kedineo, Buhle Mbongwa and Simmy will also showcase their music, ensuring the festival is a celebration of diverse expression.

The music promises to be as liberating as it is soul-stirring, capturing the energy and passion of the struggle for human rights through the universal language of sound.

In addition to music, there will be a film festival curated by Mmabatho Montsho, a writer and director whose keen eye for storytelling is shaping this year’s selection.

The films will explore a variety of themes but what stands out is the common thread of war and its profound effects on society, particularly on children, this year.

Reflecting on this, Montsho says: “There were a lot of films from all over the world about war and the effects it has on children.”

More than 1 800 submissions were received, a testament to the global relevance of the themes of human rights and justice. From these, 37 films were selected, each offering a lens into different struggles, perspectives and experiences.

The films aren’t just meant to be viewed — they are meant to inspire. Montsho continues, “The way I try to curate the programme — how to think about freedom — is to choose films that inspire action, to think of human rights from an activist’s perspective.”

No hill too high: Mmabatho Montsho (left) is the curator of the film section of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival, to be held in Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill from 20 to 23 March, and jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis (right) will be the headline act. Photos: HRF Conhill

This curation is a direct continuation of South Africa’s legacy of resistance storytelling. Cinema has long been a tool of activism here, telling stories of defiance and resilience in the face of apartheid, oppression and inequality.

The festival line-up aims to honour that legacy while pushing forward, reflecting on the present challenges and the collective responsibility to shape a future where human rights truly are universal.

The film festival is structured thoughtfully, with day one dedicated entirely to South African films.

This deliberate decision allows the programme to centre the themes of freedom and equality within the context of the country’s own ongoing journey.

After each film screening, audiences will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions, offering the opportunity to hear directly from the filmmakers and others involved in the making of these powerful works.

Montsho hopes that, at the end of the festival, attendees will leave with a sense of purpose and perspective in the quest for equal human rights.

As well as offering audiences a chance to watch movies and enjoy music, the even is also about activating change and reigniting the urgency to continue the fight for justice, equality, and human dignity.

The importance of access to events such as this one cannot be overstated. Janine Muthusamy, the marketing manager at Constitution Hill, highlights the festival’s commitment to accessibility, especially given the historical barriers to entry that many South Africans have faced.

“We see ourselves as a conduit for constitutional education,” Muthusamy explains.

“This festival is aimed at access, and access is so important because, in most cases, transportation and inaccessibility become a problem, as well as the cost of tickets.”

The festival will also host educational programmes to promote awareness of human rights, further enhancing the experience and ensuring that attendees leave with a deeper understanding of the role they play in upholding the rights of all citizens.

As South Africa continues to face an array of challenges — be they political, social or economic — the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival offers a moment to pause and reflect on the progress which has been made while acknowledging the work still ahead.

Muthusamy states that the event serves as a reminder of the Constitution, which is a cornerstone of the country’s commitment to justice and equality.

In a world where the struggle for freedom and justice is still underway, festivals like this offer hope, perspective and, most importantly, an opportunity for action.