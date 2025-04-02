Kenny G is coming to town

The way you move: American jazz artist Kenny G will tour South Africa later this year, stopping in Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria. Photo: Art Streiber

Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, better known as Kenny G, the legendary American saxophonist whose name is synonymous with smooth jazz, is set to grace South African stages with his unparalleled sound.

The tour will start at the International Convention Centre in Durban on 1 October. It will then head to Cape Town on 2 October to perform at the Grand Arena, Grandwest. The final leg of the tour will be in Pretoria at the Sunbet Arena, The Square.

The announcement has stirred excitement across the country as fans prepare for an evening with one of the genre’s most iconic figures.

Known for songs such as Songbird, Loving You and Silhouette, Kenny G’s music has captured the hearts of millions globally, transcending cultural boundaries.

His South African tour promises to be an intimate and unique experience, as he brings his signature sound to a continent that has long had a deep appreciation for jazz.

What makes Kenny G’s music stand out from other contemporary jazz musicians is his unwavering commitment to authenticity.

In a world where trends often dictate the direction of an artist’s career, Kenny G has remained true to himself and his art.

In his own words, “My music comes from me; it does not come from the outside, so my influences are not where I go or the music I listen to — it is all coming from me.”

This powerful statement encapsulates the essence of Kenny G’s artistry. His music, deeply personal and introspective, is born from his own emotions, experiences and creativity.

It’s this raw, unfiltered expression that has allowed him to maintain relevance in the music industry for over four decades.

While many contemporary jazz artists look to the modern-day landscape for inspiration, Kenny G takes a different approach. His musical influences lie not in the current scene, but in the golden era of jazz of the Fifties and Sixties.

He shares, “The people that influence me are not alive any more because I listen to jazz from the Fifties and Sixties.”

This era, marked by the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Charlie Parker, is the foundation upon which Kenny G built his sound.

However, his music is not a mere replication of past greatness; instead, it’s an evolution of the genre, filtered through his own lens.

In a world where many jazz musicians are caught up in trends or following a particular “style”, Kenny G remains a steadfast individualist.

He admits, “As far as current jazz players go, I don’t listen a lot to them. Everyone seems to be doing a certain style these days — I don’t know how to describe it in words, but it is not something that I am interested in.”

This is a key reason why Kenny G’s music continues to resonate with listeners. He doesn’t let external influences dictate his creativity; rather, he follows his own artistic path, and this authenticity is what makes his music so enduring.

His music connects with people across generations and cultures.

He has often spoken about how his melodies can bridge gaps, making it possible for people of different ages to enjoy his music together.

His compositions are timeless, appealing to both the older generation who grew up with his iconic albums and the younger crowd discovering his sound for the first time.

“I hope people bring their families and enjoy the music. I think my music is kind of unique in a sense that a mother and a daughter can enjoy the music together,” he says.“I hope people come and enjoy the melodies and hopefully bring their memories.”

He expresses admiration for the warm and welcoming nature of South African people: “We love coming all the way to South Africa to play for a culture that is so different from where we grew up,” he says.

This mutual respect for cultural differences is what makes his music even more significant when shared across borders.

He encourages artists to play music that feels good to them, regardless of external pressures.

“It is good to share that with the world, and the world can hear how South African jazz musicians do their thing, and they can hear how American jazz musicians do their thing,” he explains.

This exchange of sounds and styles enriches the global jazz scene and promotes mutual understanding through music.

While Kenny G’s recorded music has captivated audiences worldwide, there’s something special about experiencing his work live.

“I am hoping people that have only heard my music will want to come and see what it is like to have it performed to them live and I think that will be a good experience,” he says.

For South African fans, this tour represents a rare chance to see a true legend of the genre, someone whose music has been the soundtrack to many lives, perform on stage.

Tickets are on sale on Webtickets