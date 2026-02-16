Ziyanda Nkunjana nominated for best content creator at Emerge Africa Awards

Fashion and lifestyle storyteller Ziyanda Nkunjana’s nomination marks a powerful moment for authentic African and village-centered storytelling

South African digital storyteller Ziyanda Nkunjana has been nominated for best content creator at the Emerge Africa Award, a platform dedicated to celebrating and amplifying emerging African creatives, entrepreneurs and changemakers across industries.

For Nkunjana, the nomination is both affirming and deeply emotional. For a creator who has spent years carving out a space for her distinctive voice, the moment feels like more than recognition; it feels like being seen.

“When I first heard the news, I was relieved,” she shares. “I felt seen, like the work that I put out there has an audience and there are people who actually believe in it.” For Nkunjana, the nomination signals something even bigger: “There’s finally space for content like mine.”

The content lives at the intersection of fashion, village life and lifestyle storytelling on TikTok and Instagram, a niche that until recently has been largely overlooked in mainstream digital spaces.

Her journey, she explains, has been “interesting”, largely because she often felt like she had to break ground for her point of view. When she began creating, there weren’t many content creators to look to for guidance. Much of her process involved learning, experimenting and figuring things out independently.

Her greatest strength, she believes, has been her authenticity. “My authenticity led me here,” she says confidently. “It’s one of my greatest strengths and I believe it’ll still take me far.”

In a fast-moving digital world driven by trends and algorithms, remaining true to her vision is both her anchor and her fuel. “No matter what is cool and acceptable in the industry, that doesn’t change my life’s POV (point of view),” she explains. Telling her truth as it is remains her creative compass.

Being nominated as an African creative carries particular weight. Nkunjana proudly identifies as a fashion, village and lifestyle content creator, noting that the industry is only now beginning to recognise the power and influence of village-centered storytelling.

She strongly believes brands should tap into this vibrant and relatable market. “There are so many people who don’t only love this genre of content but also relate to it,” she says. Whether she is showcasing rondavels in rural settings or highlighting the coolest hotels in the city, all the perspectives coexist in her identity. “Telling our African stories, all perspectives exist here and they’re me.”

Among her favorite narratives is what she calls “Nolali with a lot of sparkle”. It’s a story rooted in personal truth. As a child, she often shied away from speaking openly, worrying that her voice wasn’t enough or might be embarrassing. Today, that once-silenced truth is what she leans into. She believes audiences connect with it because it mirrors their own experiences. “They feel seen and spoken for by my content,” she says. “Nothing brings me more joy.”

Behind the polished posts, however, lies the demanding reality of content creation. Fatigue, self-doubt and public failure are part of the process. “People literally watch you fail and get up as many times as you have to until you get it right,” she reflects. Yet she acknowledges that the same watching eyes, including critics, help refine her craft.

Through it all, her community has remained her greatest source of strength. Their consistent kindness and support have fuelled her confidence to keep going, even during darker seasons.

Looking ahead, Nkunjana is focused on growth, personally and collectively. She hopes to continue evolving alongside her audience, landing more nominations, awards and meaningful campaigns. But above all, she remains grounded in gratitude and possibility. “What’s next for me is better and better,” she says.

Her advice to emerging African creators is heartfelt and direct: “It might sound cliché but keep going.”

