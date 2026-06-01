Youth Day deadline set for Nando’s Hot Young Designer 2026 competition

Linear lighting typically consists of lighting elements arranged in a straight line, often suspended above tables or counters. Entrants are encouraged to create pieces that combine sculptural form with functionality, incorporating texture, colour and craftsmanship. Designers may also collaborate with artisans and crafters, while considering practical requirements such as transportation, installation and durability. Competition entries must be no longer than 1.4m and weigh less than 28kg.

The winning design could become part of Nando’s global visual identity, offering a rare opportunity for a young designer to see their work move beyond a portfolio piece and into commercial spaces across multiple countries.

The programme unfolds in three phases. The application stage invites aspiring designers to submit their concepts. Shortlisted finalists will then be selected to develop prototypes of their designs before a final winner is chosen.

The successful designer-maker will receive a tailored support programme that includes mentorship, market access, showcasing opportunities and engagement with some of South Africa’s leading designer-makers.

The impact of the programme can be seen in the careers of previous participants. Among them is designer Thabisa Mjo of Mash T. Design, who emerged as one of the inaugural winners in 2016. Mjo has described the experience as “life-altering”, saying it served as the catalyst that changed the direction of her professional journey.

The competition is managed by Clout/SA on behalf of Nando’s.