More than a restaurant, Tortellino d’Oro is a story about belonging

Food always tastes better when it is shared. Perhaps that is because meals have never really been about food alone.

They are about conversation, memory and community. They are about the people sitting across from you and the stories that somehow find their way onto the table alongside the bread basket and wine glasses.

It is a feeling that becomes immediately clear when you walk into the newly opened Tortellino d’Oro in Oaklands Shopping Centre, Oaklands.

The restaurant might be new but the spirit that fills the space feels decades old.

Everything about it suggests that this is not simply another restaurant opening in Johannesburg. It feels more like stepping into someone’s family home.

That feeling is intentional.

The philosophy extends to the food.

The menu does not chase trends or attempt to reinvent Italian cuisine. Instead, it leans into something far more difficult to achieve: honesty.

The fresh pasta arrives with the confidence of recipes that have been perfected over generations rather than developed for social media. The steak is modest and unpretentious, allowing quality ingredients and careful preparation to do the talking.

A refreshing calamari salad offers a lighter counterpoint, bright and balanced without unnecessary flourishes.

Then there is the tiramisu.

In a city where desserts often arrive overloaded with embellishments, Tortellino d’Oro’s version is restrained, authentic and deeply satisfying. Rich without being heavy and comforting without becoming overly sweet, it feels rooted in the same philosophy that guides the restaurant: respect the ingredients, respect tradition and let simplicity shine.

The food does not demand attention. It earns it.

Which perhaps explains why the restaurant feels less like a launch and more like the continuation of a family story.

At the centre of it all is owner Caterina Bollini, whose relationship with food is deeply intertwined with family, history and community. Listening to her speak during the opening, it became clear that Tortellino d’Oro is not merely a business venture. It is the continuation of a family legacy that stretches back generations.

“Tonight, standing here and welcoming you truly means the world to me,” Bollini told guests gathered for the launch. “It has always been my father’s dream to create a place where every person who walks through our doors feels welcomed, comfortable and part of our family.”

In an industry increasingly obsessed with trends, algorithms and aesthetics, Bollini spoke instead about relationships.

“It’s been a long and beautiful journey,” she said. “Many have become more than customers. They have become friends and family to us.”

The statement felt less like a prepared speech and more like a reflection on decades of shared meals, celebrations and conversations.

The story of Tortellino d’Oro begins long before Oaklands.

Bollini’s parents immigrated to South Africa in 1969. Later, her parents opened a small Italian food shop built around a simple idea: bringing people together through food. What started as a modest family business slowly became a fixture in the lives of countless customers.