More than a restaurant, Tortellino d’Oro is a story about belonging

At the centre of it all: Caterina Bollini, whose relationship with food is deeply intertwined with family, history and community.

Food always tastes better when it is shared. Perhaps that is because meals have never really been about food alone.

They are about conversation, memory and community. They are about the people sitting across from you and the stories that somehow find their way onto the table alongside the bread basket and wine glasses.

It is a feeling that becomes immediately clear when you walk into the newly opened Tortellino d’Oro in Oaklands Shopping Centre, Oaklands.

The restaurant might be new but the spirit that fills the space feels decades old.

Everything about it suggests that this is not simply another restaurant opening in Johannesburg. It feels more like stepping into someone’s family home.

That feeling is intentional.

The philosophy extends to the food.

The menu does not chase trends or attempt to reinvent Italian cuisine. Instead, it leans into something far more difficult to achieve: honesty.

The fresh pasta arrives with the confidence of recipes that have been perfected over generations rather than developed for social media. The steak is modest and unpretentious, allowing quality ingredients and careful preparation to do the talking.

A refreshing calamari salad offers a lighter counterpoint, bright and balanced without unnecessary flourishes.

Then there is the tiramisu.

In a city where desserts often arrive overloaded with embellishments, Tortellino d’Oro’s version is restrained, authentic and deeply satisfying. Rich without being heavy and comforting without becoming overly sweet, it feels rooted in the same philosophy that guides the restaurant: respect the ingredients, respect tradition and let simplicity shine.

The food does not demand attention. It earns it.

Which perhaps explains why the restaurant feels less like a launch and more like the continuation of a family story.

At the centre of it all is owner Caterina Bollini, whose relationship with food is deeply intertwined with family, history and community. Listening to her speak during the opening, it became clear that Tortellino d’Oro is not merely a business venture. It is the continuation of a family legacy that stretches back generations.

“Tonight, standing here and welcoming you truly means the world to me,” Bollini told guests gathered for the launch. “It has always been my father’s dream to create a place where every person who walks through our doors feels welcomed, comfortable and part of our family.”

In an industry increasingly obsessed with trends, algorithms and aesthetics, Bollini spoke instead about relationships.

“It’s been a long and beautiful journey,” she said. “Many have become more than customers. They have become friends and family to us.”

The statement felt less like a prepared speech and more like a reflection on decades of shared meals, celebrations and conversations.

The story of Tortellino d’Oro begins long before Oaklands.

Bollini’s parents immigrated to South Africa in 1969. Later, her parents opened a small Italian food shop built around a simple idea: bringing people together through food. What started as a modest family business slowly became a fixture in the lives of countless customers.

“We’ve shared many happy memories and also difficult moments because that’s part of life,” Bollini said. “Through it all, we’ve shared food and wine together, with laughter and sometimes tears.”

The food is modest and unpretentious, allowing quality ingredients and

careful preparation to do the talking. Photos: Lesego Chepape

That sentiment perhaps best explains why the new restaurant feels different.

Many hospitality spaces are designed around efficiency. Tortellino d’Oro appears designed around connection.

The opening felt less like a corporate launch and more like a family reunion.

Throughout her speech, Bollini repeatedly acknowledged the people who helped shape the journey. Long-serving staff members who had been there from the beginning. Customers who became friends. Friends who became family.

“Today we continue this legacy with gratitude,” she said, paying tribute to employees who helped build the business from its earliest days.

There was a sense throughout the evening that the restaurant’s greatest achievement is not measured by how many tables it can fill but by how many lives it has touched.

One of the most memorable stories Bollini shared was about Greta, a customer who became an unlikely catalyst in the business’s growth.

Bollini said Greta walked into the family’s tiny food shop one day and insisted that her mother cater for 60 guests.

The request was met with panic.

Her mother had only cooked for a handful of people at a time.

Greta’s advice was simple.

“Double the recipe and let’s get on with it.”

Thousands of meals later, the leap of faith echoes through the business.

The story drew laughter from guests but it also revealed something fundamental about the restaurant’s identity: its success has always been built on trust.

Trust in family recipes. Trust in community. Trust in the belief that good food has the power to bring people together.

The values remain at the heart of Tortellino d’Oro today.

“This is not a franchise,” Bollini told guests. “It’s a place where new and old friends can arrive, relax and enjoy themselves.”

The distinction matters.

Johannesburg diners have no shortage of restaurants to choose from. Every month brings a new opening, a new concept or a new menu designed to capture attention.

What often keeps people returning, however, is not novelty.

It is familiarity.

It is being greeted by name.

It is knowing the people preparing your meal genuinely care about the experience you are having.

It is recognising that hospitality is not simply a service but a relationship.

Bollini’s vision for Tortellino d’Oro appears rooted in that understanding.

The restaurant is designed as a gathering place. A place where people can celebrate milestones, reconnect with old friends or simply enjoy a meal without feeling rushed.

A place where memories are made.

For all Johannesburg’s energy and ambition, it can sometimes feel like a city constantly in motion. People move between meetings, traffic and deadlines at an exhausting pace.

Genuine moments of connection can become difficult to find.

Restaurants like Tortellino d’Oro offer something different.

They create space to slow down.

Perhaps that is why Bollini spent so much of her speech thanking people.

She thanked her family standing beside her. She thanked friends and collaborators who helped bring the project to life. She thanked staff members who had remained loyal throughout the years. Most importantly, she thanked the customers who turned a family business into a community.

As the evening drew to a close and guests settled into conversations over plates of pasta and glasses of wine, it became clear that Tortellino d’Oro’s greatest asset is neither its menu nor location.

It is its sense of belonging.

The restaurant may occupy a new space in Oaklands but the values underpinning it remain unchanged. They are values passed down from grandparents to parents and now to a new generation carrying the legacy forward.

In a city constantly chasing the next thing, there is something reassuring about a place committed to preserving what matters most.

Good food and the belief that every person who walks through the door deserves a seat at the table.