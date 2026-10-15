Thami Dish is still making room for queer voices

At 21 years old in 2006, Thami Dish was sitting with Baby Joe Correia, a television personality and later, the co-founder of the Feather Awards. The conversation quickly moved to what was missing from the culture, especially for queer people.

Queer people were visible, he says, but there was something missing in the way they were being represented. There were glamorous events and queer personalities who occupied public spaces. Thami Dish wanted something that could bring that visibility into a platform of its own.“It took a couple of years with Joe giving me a stipend of R2 000 every month to try to find sponsors. I knocked on every other door and it was a tough one to do,” he says.

Joe and Thami Dish were working at the SABC at the time and would bump into each other in the corridors, never missing a chance to talk about the Feather Awards, perhaps not realising that those conversations were keeping the dream alive. “I then left the SABC and in 2008, I went independent. I started working for myself and then, in between working for myself, I started taking on gigs. I was starting to make some kind of income and money from those gigs. I didn’t have so many responsibilities at the time and I decided to get in touch with Joe: ‘Let’s do this, Joe.’”

What followed was an unlikely coalition of relationships, goodwill and people willing to contribute what they had. Seemingly, people could recognise the meaning of such a moment in history. The village that is often spoken about when we speak of support made sure that the Feather Awards took off at the speed it did.

Thami Dish admits that the awards took a while to reach a mainstream audience. They had to think strategically to ensure that the platform was not known by only the people it served and celebrated but that it reached a broader audience too.

“I needed to launch this thing that would become as topical as all the other award shows and that would spark dialogue and conversation. And so we did that. Julius Malema was the president of the ANC Youth League. I remember taking a huge, yet calculated, risk and we nominated him as Drama Queen. By its definition, it was anyone who’s topical, who is a point of conversation.” That did not go well. Malema turned down the nomination, saying: “I didn’t study drama and I am not a queen.”

“The conversation was: ‘Somebody called the president of the ANC a Drama Queen.’ And it became: Who called him that and why? That was a place and a platform for us to be able to be known. It was our launching. We were launched.”

Almost two decades later, the Feather Awards are an event on the calendar that cannot be missed.