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God of War
The Mail & Guardian

God Edition 2026

God of War

A 26-year tradition of faith, reflection and fearless journalism

Japhet Ncube

Japhet Ncube

Editor-in-Chief

Editorial: Easter in the time of war

This time of year when believers begin their Easter pilgrimage, we publish the God Edition. This has been a tradition at the Mail & Guardian for 26 years.

Our young, dynamic team who produced this year’s edition reflects our diverse religious heritage and our collective fears of a world imploding in real time before our eyes.

This year’s edition lands in the middle of war. Literally. The theme, God of War, is a reflection of the times we live in today: a time of war. A time when, collectively, the world asks God for answers and prays for sanity to prevail.

The geopolitical shifts in the Trump era of renewed American hegemony has reached the Middle East, the birthplace of Christ, which is in turmoil after the US-Israel military attacks on Iran, which began in February.

The senseless US-Israel war has caused economic tremors across the world and sucked all of us into an unprecedented crisis characterised by soaring oil prices, the wanton destruction of infrastructure, killings, a humanitarian crisis and uncertainty.

We don’t know when the war will end, because the world has learnt not to believe a word that comes out of Trump’s mouth. What we do know is that by the time it does, the world would have changed forever.

This Easter, we join hands with those calling for an end to the bloodletting and destruction of nations by those whose military budgets are being deployed to extend superiority over others.

We call for peace.

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The Articles

21 stories exploring God of War

National

Letter to God of war

An unflinching letter to God that wrestles with the visibility of suffering and the uneasy distance between those…

By Lesego Chepape
National

Only God can save municipalities as collapse deepens

With only 16% of municipalities passing audits, South Africans face failing water systems, roads and governance. The coming…

By Mandisa Nyathi
National

Iran war and Greater Israel Project

The US-Israel war on Iran is disrupting oil trade, pushing up petrol prices and raising concerns over the…

By Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
National

Not in ritual; but restriction

As Easter approaches, access to Jerusalem’s holy sites reveals the politics of occupation, not a clash of faiths

By Hasina Kathrada
National

The God of War within

A grandmother’s final visit becomes a quiet reckoning with the intimate wars of the body, memory and a…

By Lesego Chepape
The Green Guardian

When war poisons the earth

The conflict in Iran is causing severe environmental damage, from black rain and toxic smoke to threats to…

By Sheree Bega
Editorial

Easter in the time of war

The senseless US-Israel war has caused economic tremors around the world and sucked all of us into an…

By Editorial
Friday

The Abrahamic Family House and the fragility of coexistence

In Abu Dhabi, a space built for coexistence raises difficult questions about religion, power and the violence unfolding…

By Kibo Ngowi
Africa

Bobi Wine in exile: Fighting Museveni, the god of Uganda

While President Yoweri Museveni consolidates power at home, Bobi Wine calls for sanctions and warns that Uganda’s “mode…

By Lenin Ndebele
Opinion

Feast of the Resurrection for our times

One dares not remain silent in the face of the intolerable dehumanisation and genocide of the people of…

By N Barney Pityana
Opinion

The Easter hope: A personal testimony

Good Friday is the moment when Christ, in his pain, identifies with the pains of the people and…

By Malusi Mpumlwana
Opinion

Hindus also mark Christian piety

As South Africa enters the solemn rhythm of the Easter long weekend, Hindus will prepare to join a…

By Marlan Padayachee
Opinion

“South Africans are the people of Easter”

Those who remain silent during this time risk undermining the meaning of the atonement. I call on all…

By Gift Moerane
Opinion

The Christians who many Christians forgot

As Passover and Easter are observed, Zukiswa Wanner is reminded of the words attributed to Jesus in Matthew…

By Zukiswa Wanner
Opinion

God’s gift of hope  for new life

Easter people cannot ask, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” because Jesus, on Good Friday, died for all, not…

By Jo Seoka
Opinion

Passover, a profound theological truth

Its ultimate meaning is found in Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of…

By Lefu Maine
Opinion

CRL and faith groups at odds

Faith groups can play a powerful role in shaping South African society, whether through disaster relief, welfare support,…

By Brij Maharaj
Opinion

From holiday to holy day

Rediscovering the power of Easter in a wounded world: Easter reminds us that leadership is not confined to…

By David Ramela
Friday

How to survive Easter

From braais to short trips and chocolate heists, here’s how to survive and savour Easter Week the South…

By Lesego Chepape
Opinion

Love must be practised, not preached

Their story begins not in comfort but in conviction. They arrived in Oukasie township during one of the…

By Sello Hatang
Opinion

The church must grow up 

Christians being treated as cows to be milked is not an insult. It is an observation. The monetisation…

By Lionel Jean Michel

Contributors

Lesego Chepape Mandisa Nyathi Nkateko Joseph Mabasa Hasina Kathrada Sheree Bega Kibo Ngowi Lenin Ndebele N Barney Pityana Malusi Mpumlwana Marlan Padayachee Gift Moerane Zukiswa Wanner Jo Seoka Lefu Maine Brij Maharaj David Ramela Sello Hatang Lionel Jean Michel

Previous Editions

2025 Where is God When We Suffer Read edition → 2024 Is God Good? Read edition → 2023 God is Everywhere Read edition →

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