 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Health

Botswana bans SA’s red meat after foot-and-mouth outbreak, Namibia expected to follow

Botswana has banned the import of South African red meat after an outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in northern KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
0

Botswana has banned the import of South African red meat after an outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with Namibia expected to follow suit in the next 48 hours, according to the Red Meat Producers Association (RPO). 

The secretary of the organisation, Corine Steyn, told the Mail & Guardian that this was the first outbreak since 2019, and it had not yet affected other provinces. 

She confirmed that Botswana announced a total ban on all South African red meat products, and the movement of all red meats products from South Africa, on Monday.

“Botswana has banned our meat. Namibia is expected to also follow suit today or tomorrow. And we understand this. We are busy with many strategies, we are holding imbizos in KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo with the emerging market farmers,” Steyn said.

“These are the areas that were also affected by the outbreak in 2019. The cost to the industry is not known yet, because we still need to know how many animals are affected and in which areas,” she added.    

The outbreak was announced by agriculture minister Thoko Didiza last week, who said the disease was detected in Mtubatuba, in the uMkhanyakude district municipality. 

“In an effort to prevent further spread of the disease while the extent of the outbreak is being determined, an immediate temporary standstill of all cloven-hoofed animals, including livestock and game, has been imposed in the district municipalities of King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude, as well as the local municipalities of Nongoma, Ulundi and Pongola in the Zululand district Municipality,” Didiza said in a statement. 

“No movement of live cloven-hoofed animals is allowed into and out of or through these districts. The area under standstill will be reviewed within two weeks, based on further disease investigations.” 

She said a FMD task team had been established to prioritise the outbreak, and that a veterinary operational committee was dealing with it at a provincial level

South Africa lost its FMD-free zone status with the World Organisation for Animal Health in January 2019 after an outbreak in the FMD-free zone of  Limpopo.  

The RPO said in a statement on Sunday that the status could take five years to recover. 

“The recent outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal is a further setback. It will take at least five years to regain this status, but for exports to grow during these times we must be seen to be making progress on this road containing foot and mouth disease. It has been clear for a while now that business as usual is not sufficient any more to contain FMD.”

The RPO said it was drafting a memorandum with possible solutions for the industry, which would be presented to the minister.  

According to the RPO, South Africa’s red meat industry has a turnover of more than R80-billion a year.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Musina-Makhado zone cut down to size but ‘it’s window-dressing’

Opponents claim the reduced metallurgical and energy cluster with a coal-fired power plant will still cause harm to the environment
sheree bega
National

Brothers implicated in NLC dubious payments take each other to...

National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer, who is also under investigation by the SIU, has now been charged with malicious damage to property after a fight with his brother and business partner
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

National

Gigaba explains his suits and why, in his version, his...

The couple’s acrimony continued to play out at the Zondo commission on Monday, as the former minister denied the Guptas funded his wardrobe and family
emsie ferreira
Politics

Thabo Mbeki says Magashule and Zuma are a cautionary tale...

‘You get people at national level who openly defy the decisions of the NEC, even taking the ANC to court … What is that?’ – Thabo Mbeki
Lizeka Tandwa
Health

Botswana bans SA’s red meat after foot-and-mouth outbreak, Namibia expected...

SA’s agriculture department has established a FMD task team to prioritise the outbreak, and a veterinary operational committee is also dealing with it
Chris Gilili
Politics

Ace vs ANC set down for full bench on 24...

The president has accused the secretary general of being spiteful in the battle of the suspension letters, which will now be heard by the high court next month
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×