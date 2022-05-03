Subscribe

Health

PODCAST| Want to live longer? Here’s an exercise guide for young and old

  
Should you exercise a lot, or a little? Should it be in the morning or at night? Follow this easy guide to heart health
0

Exercise fads come and go, but one equation stands the test of time, says sports medicine expert Jon Patricios. Here’s how to get the most out of your exercise session using @bhekisisa.health.

Be wary of exercise fads that say you should exercise less, rather than more. Listen to this podcast with Mia Malan and Patricios to find out how to keep your heart healthy.

Have you heard of the 150-300 minutes rule? That’s how much you should be exercising each week. It amounts to about half an hour five times a week. Intrigued? Find out more in Q&A with Mia Malan via @bhekisisa.health.

bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mia Malan
Mia Malan
Mia Malan is Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief and executive director. Malan has won more than 20 African journalism awards for her work and is a former fellow of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.
Danny Booysen

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Whiskey, car keys, teenage boys … and taxes

As modern life becomes more complex, the size of civil services grows — and so does the wage bill
keith bryer
Sport

New innings: Pro sportsman trades cricket bat for aquaponics

A cricketer turns his back on the excitement of pro sport to take on a whole new challenge: farming without soil
tafadzwa dzenga bird
National

Mkhwebane says she will lay charges against SMS sender

The embattled public protector has also again petitioned the constitutional court on the subject of the message, which she claims suggest the outcome of her rescission application was leaked
emsie ferreira
National

Ramaphosa nominates Maya as deputy chief justice

The supreme court of appeal president, who was the Judicial Service Commission’s recommendation for chief justice, would be the first woman to hold the post
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×