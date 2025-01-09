Mystery ‘balls’ on Umhlanga beaches are fat, not poop

Photo supplied by eThekwini municipality.

The Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze Beach reopened on Thursday following a temporary closure due to the discovery of hundreds of “balls” — unidentified solid matter mixed with beach sand — that had residents speculating the mysterious objects could be human or animal waste.

The eThekwini Municipality initiated an investigation after reports of the ball-shaped particles surfaced on social media, sparking public concerns over potential sewage pollution.

The metro said late on Wednesday that laboratory analysis by its scientific services team had identified the solid particles as fats, likely originating from food establishments. Investigations were underway to trace the source of the deposits.

The beach closures were described as a precautionary measure while the investigation unfolded.

The city said that in response to complaints, the pollution and environment department conducted an assessment, collecting water samples and the mysterious “ball” matter for testing.

Preliminary water quality results show very low faecal contamination in samples taken from both beaches on January 7, according to the city.

Beach clean-up operations are underway to remove the fatty particles from the sand.

The city said that while 21 beaches remain open and safe for swimming, Anstey’s Beach and Country Club Beach are closed for maintenance at the Wastewater Treatment Works.