Subscribe
Subscribe
Motoring

Review: BMW X5 — A Frankenstein tale come true

Product of a deranged scientist: The BMW X5 Competition flattens 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds
0

ON THE ROAD

At some point, in the haze of swinging its two-tonne frame around a bend, it might dawn on you that the X5 Competition is an absurd piece of machinery. This is Frankenstein’s monster of motoring: the product of a deranged scientist who lifted a V8 out of the carcass of an M8 and sewed it onto a respectable family car. Legend has it that he still roams the streets of Bavaria burdened by the guilt of what he has brought into this world.

For those who prefer their information more factual: the X5 M, now in its third generation, is the performance variant of the popular BMW SUV. Generally It comes in two variants, the regular and the slightly more powerful Competition, but South Africa only gets the latter – anyway at this level what’s a few kilowatts and R100k or so between friends (assuming your friends can look at this price range without blinking rapidly)?

It almost feels sinful arriving at the Gerotek test facilities at 6am to test its credentials. The pale orange sun is barely peeking beyond the rocky Hennops hills; the air is calm and silent bar the few birds that have started singing early. This serenity is violently ruptured as soon as the engine is sparked awake. 

Like any good story we start at the beginning … of a straight line. Only a kilometre of open track, after all, can help us grasp exactly what we’re dealing with here under the hood. Right foot flat on the accelerator, left foot squeezing the brake; release; and the eyeballs go searching for a new home at the back of the skull. The power in the propulsion is crazy, the result of 617 horses yanking you by the toe (460kW/750Nm).

A few runs later and the times we measured were in keeping with the advertised 0-100km of 3.8 seconds.


At the end of the session there was an audible hissing of brakes cooling off and the random clanking of the engine returning to normalcy. Gazing over it in this state you really do get the sense that its designers did everything they could to imprint the driving experience onto you. 

We could tell you about the subtle, yet stylish, additions to the bodywork, or how the interior retains the class of the highest-end “regular” X5s. But you don’t care about that, not really. At R2 775 658, over a bar more than the next vehicle in the range, any interest in this will stem from its freakish nature, not the “ordinary” trappings.

Its grunt reminded us of this as we took onto the speedway – an oval resembling a Nascar track. If its short burst acceleration was a rush, then this was sustained cranial pressure. You can feel the G-force pummelling down as you force the Competition’s massive chassis to stick on the road and go around bends. It’s exhilarating and tiring all at once. 

Again, very few people will take this as practical consumer advice. But then some of us just like to be warned that monsters do walk among us.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Lockdown chomps chicken profits

Tightened belts meant South Africans ate 19% less chicken last year, and local farmers say dumped imports and the hard lockdown have hurt their businesses
Tshegofatso Mathe
Politics

Mayor survives third bid to oust her over failure of...

Supporters of former ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo go on the offensive ahead of provincial elective conference
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Environment

‘It’s absolutely terrifying to be a whistleblower in Sasol’

A criminal investigation into the petrol giant is under way based on Ian Erasmus’s evidence that the company allegedly polluted the Vaal with hazardous chemicals
sheree bega
National

A year into Covid, Durban’s beachfront farmers are still tilling...

Homeless pioneers persevere with a project that came to life during the first lockdown
Paddy Harper
Motoring

Review: BMW X5 — A Frankenstein tale come true

The BMW X5 Competition, an unholy merger from the mind of a monster-maker, continues its tradition of scaring anyone who holds its wheel
Luke Feltham
Environment

Environment department says no to controversial Watson family wind farm

Controversial Eastern Cape project poses high risks to threatened birds of prey
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.