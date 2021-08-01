 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Motoring

Jaguar E-Pace: Into the wild with the small cat

Call of the wild? The Jaguar E-Pace carries elements of its wild badge, but never quite gets there
0

Zebula Golf Estate, a near one-hour drive from Bela-Bela, is the closest you can get to the wild without actually going there.

The sprawling, 1 600 hectare property has at least a couple of hundred homes sparsely dotted among the bushveld. Each one is accessible only through a rocky, dirt road, and you can barely see your closest neighbour through the ubiquitous thorn trees. At night, only music from the loud house speakers shatters the silence. 

The reception is far removed from the houses, towards the end of the premises. It overlooks a lush golf course, and features a restaurant and spa.

Wildlife roams the surroundings freely; a herd of wildebeest made no attempt to hide themselves as quad bikes grumbled past them. On another occasion, a few small buck strutted into the braai area, confidently sniffing palms for food with the conviction of an animal that had never been exposed to any predator in its life.

This was the destination at which we were testing Jaguar’s new E-Pace. And, in retrospect, you could not have chosen a better metaphor.

The E-Pace carries elements of the wildness its badge represents, but never really achieves it. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but rather a warning to adjust expectations accordingly. By natural selection it can also be expected: in the British manufacturer’s SUV line-up, it sits below the stellar I-Pace and larger F-Pace.

Of course, the goal isn’t to rival those products, but rather competitors like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1. It enters the fight armed with the confidence that it can offer more luxury and sexiness than its opponents. 

The judges’ scores will certainly credit it in the latter category — this is a good-looking vehicle. Ours came in a metallic azure that glistened seductively when it caught the morning sun. The body sits squat, but the curves are added to just the right places to retain a race-day feel. Up front we have sleek LED headlights, complementing Jaguar’s signature wide grill. 

If there is one massive gripe about the exterior, it’s the two slits that pass off as tailpipes. This deception is hardly uncommon nowadays, but these are fake exhausts to rule all fake exhausts; they end up not looking like much of anything after more than a cursory glance. 

The smooth presentation continues inside. Here it very much is Jaguar-esque, with neat finishings sitting on soft materials. Consuming the dash is the Pivi Pro infotainment system that has been much discussed recently. It takes the form of a colossal 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that pleasantly has been designed to limit the invasion of fingerprints.

You’ll also notice a grab handle next to the passenger seat, as seen in models like the F-Type. Unlike that car, however, this is not a performance vehicle and its inclusion feels superfluous. 

There’s certainly pace to be found here, but it never approaches blistering. Multiple trim levels are available, but the consumer is essentially faced with a choice between a 2.0 turbo diesel (from R876 280) and a 2.0 turbo engine (from R1 009 202). With the brand’s commitment to electric cars gaining momentum, there is also now a hybrid model available (from R1 165 500).

We had the diesel, which served us nicely. The two hour 45-minute drive from Johannesburg was fluent and pleasant. As could be expected from an SUV of this calibre, the driver tech — lane assist, adaptive cruise control and so forth — all worked well and proved an asset on such a trip. Meanwhile, the advertised 5.3l/100km was never terribly far off — with still plenty in the tank when we returned home.

But before then we would park at the Adventures with Elephants tourist attraction adjacent to Zebula for a brief horse-riding jaunt. Like its neighbour, the reserve has an abundance of wild animals — and all are clearly used to humans. You can get up to most without eliciting so much as a flinch. The strongest reaction we got while trotting along was from a giraffe, which briefly turned its head away from its lunch.

These are wild animals, but this is certainly not the wild. Again, kind of like the E-Pace. It’s perfectly serviceable in almost every way, and rest assured you’ll have a good time. But rarely does it display the wild its badge is capable of.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

R15m to rid Gauteng of dirty air

The World Bank is funding a plan to deal with air pollution in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg
Sarah Evans
Environment

Reservations about ‘new deal’ for rhinos, lions, elephant, leopards

Draft policy promotes species playing their role in wilderness systems but one conservationist says leopards are being sold out
sheree bega

More top stories

National

South Africa Navy’s strike craft lands in Mozambique

We reveal details of the South African National Defence Force’s contribution to the Southern African Development Community’s military mission to rid Mozambique of insurgents
erika gibson
Coronavirus

The 30-day rule: Why you have to wait for a...

Scientists know that people who have had Covid still benefit from getting vaccinated with at least one shot of the vaccine. But can you get vaccinated while you have Covid?
Mia Malan & mohale moloi
Africa

Malawi moves to Maggie Mkandawire’s beat

Empowering her people through music and education, Maggie Mkandawire fights the Covid-19 pandemic in her own unique way
thoko chikondi
Business

Vaccines split global recovery – IMF

The global economy will expand by 6% this year but the economic gap between nations is widening.
Heather Scott & Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×