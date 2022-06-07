Bespoke Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 debuts

Jaguar is paying a special tribute to the number of laps completed by its XJR-9 LM at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988 with the introduction of the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

The Whitley-based automaker says the bespoke F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is the first limited edition of the brand’s potent SUV and comes equipped with unique features inspired by the marque’s racing history.

Unlike the normal F-Pace SVR, the Edition 1988 wears a specially formulated Midnights Amethyst Gloss hue, exclusive Sunset Gold Satin exterior detailing, and a “One of 394” SV bespoke commissioning graphic.

Finished in Sunset Gold Satin are the Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate. There is an Edition 1988 insignia imprinted on each front wing panel. Jaguar offers the black pack as standard which adds gloss black finishes on the door mirror caps, brake callipers, wheel centre caps and an R letter on the SVR badging.

The F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 rides on a set of Champagne Gold Satin 22” forged alloy wheels.

Jumping inside the cabin, you are greeted by Sunset Gold Satin detailing on the dash, steering wheel spokes, paddle shifters and heated-and-cooled performance seats. Jaguar has fitted open-pore carbon fibre finishes and semi-aniline ebony leather upholstery. The Jaguar leaper and horn ring on the steering wheel get the Satin Black finish while the illuminated tread plates and dash feature the SV and Edition 1988 branding.

The Edition 1988 further comes fitted with a sliding panoramic roof, head-up display and a wireless device charging dock as part of the Special Vehicle Operations enhancements.

Powering the limited-edition Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is the standard car’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine which churns out 405kW and 700Nm of torque, enough to catapult the large SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds before maxing out at a top speed of 286km/h.

Of the 394 examples to be made, the local arm of the British carmaker confirms that only five F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 units will make it to SA with pricing and availability to be announced later.

The bespoke F-Pace SVR will be presented alongside the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 on Special Vehicle Operations’ display at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 8-12 June. It is also scheduled to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23-26 June.