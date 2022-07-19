Tough as granite, cool as ice

A hulking thing in metal, the Gladiator has a long lineage of pickups dating back to the original 1947 Willys Jeep, and this latest iteration couldn’t have chosen a more opportune moment to make its appearance in Mzansi. Why is that, you might be wondering?

Well, Ford’s new Ranger Raptor will be here at the beginning of the third quarter and I reckon, at least in price and appeal, will compete squarely against the Gladiator. Sure, there’ll be a big performance discrepancy but both will have appeal in spades.