Mercedes-Benz E-Class: German engineers really don’t joke with cars

Class of its own: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is topping its segment due to its functionality and luxury.

There are few cars that hold sentimental value to me. In fact, there are only three.

One is the VW Polo Vivo because it was my first car. Another is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, because my mother has owned one for almost 20 years and it was the car I learnt to drive in. The third is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class because my father drove one from 2005 to 2013, so I basically grew up in the backseat of that vehicle.

That E-Class was the final refresh of the second generation. At the time, it was a premium sedan, packed with a full leather interior and a CD player that could support up to six CDs at a time.

But, ultimately, it was solid and comfortable. It gave our family years of great service and some special memories along the way.

After it was sold, I had never sat in another E-Class until this week, when I had the chance to test the new one. Now in its sixth generation, it was also a chance to see just how far the German manufacturer has come with the E-Class in 20 years.

I’ve seen changes in the exterior over the years but this generation’s is a head turner. The short front overhang and long bonnet give the front a dazzling look, capped by a large kidney grille with a panel which connects both headlights.

The side of the car has two separate character lines that run all the way through to the back. Retractable door handles are optional in the new E-Class but they really do add an extra touch of pizzazz.

When you get to the back, the E-Class gets even better. One of the best features is that the two-section rear LED lights are connected by a bar.

It’s actually difficult to put into words just how gorgeous Mercedes-Benz has made the exterior of this vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a light bar connecting the two taillights.

The interior

However, the interior is where Mercedes-Benz really grips you, spoiling you with luxury.

Besides the white leather (optional), which is aesthetically pleasing, the comfort that the driver and passenger experience is second to none. Rear passengers are given more space, compared with previous E-Class generations, as the German manufacturer has extended the wheelbase in this vehicle.

But, comfort wise, there’s really nothing in this segment that gives you the feeling that the E-Class does. In addition, you’d be hard-pressed to find any other vehicle in its segment that can give you an interior so elegant.

I mentioned the white leather seats. These fit well with the black multifunctional steering wheel and the slightly rounded dashboard which can accommodate two screens — the main infotainment display and a screen for the passenger. This is known as the MBUX superscreen and is optional for an additional R64 000. That is a lot of money to be paying for an extra screen when you already have a massive one capable of doing everything you need.

The vehicle also comes with a screen that acts as a fully digital instrument cluster for the driver.

While there was a lack of buttons, I did find the aircon controls easily accessible on the main infotainment screen, but I’m still not a fan of how much manufacturers are packing into the infotainment screen. This means, to change any vehicle settings, you need to navigate through it.

You can also get the marque’s version of Siri, known as the MBUX interior assistant. She is meant to do simple tasks, like close your windows or open the sunroof, and can keep you company if you are lonely — although she could work on her sense of humour.

When I asked the assistant to tell me a joke, she replied: “German engineers don’t joke with cars.”

Seldom has there been a worse joke but, equally, seldom has there been a more true saying. It was apparent that even the voice control knew just how much quality was packed into this E-Class.

The MBUX superscreen gives the passenger their own infotainment system.

The drive

German engineering is not just about comfort and luxury. It has always been about ride quality first.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in a petrol or diesel variant in South Africa.

We had the diesel variant, which is powered by an 2.0-litre, inline four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that delivers 145kW of power and 440Nm of torque. The petrol engine gives you 5kW more power.

In the SUV world, the Mercedes-Benz E220d was more sure and stable on the road than the high cars some of us are so used to.

From the time you take off to the time you end your journey, it is a seamless drive, whether you are in an urban setting or on the open road.

However, it is important to remember that this is by no means a performance vehicle. While it is certainly not underpowered, it’s not going to zoom from place to place. Rather, the E-Class is meant to keep you comfortable while you cruise.

Spacious: The extended wheelbase of the new E-Class means that the backseat passengers get more room.

Safety

The E-Class received a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and an 87% score for safety-assist features.

It comes equipped with active distance control, attention assist, active brake assist and active lane-keeping assist. The parking package, with reversing camera, is also standard.

There are optional safety features that you can add on, like active steering assist, and if this is no longer available because the lane markings are not clearly visible, it signals to the driver by vibrations in the steering wheel. While most optional extras are difficult to advocate for, this one would be especially helpful on South African roads.

Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was a finalist in the executive category in the 2025 SA Car of the Year awards, alongside the BMW 5 Series.

It gives you comfort and luxury almost beyond belief. Coupled with its stunning exterior, it must be said that, in its segment, it is a cut above the rest.

The E200 (petrol) costs R1 344 750 and the E220d (diesel) comes in at R1 430 550.

While it is worth it, the optional extras were a major put-off for me. Our test vehicle was the AMG-line, which came with the MBUX superscreen and had the leather package. It also came with many additional extras, but to me, the three mentioned above are what really elevate the E-Class.

With these options included, it will set you back R1 639 550.