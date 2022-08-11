Design and substance: Audi e-tron the sportiest and prettiest

Had you told me a few years ago that Audi would place its revered high-performance RS badge on an electric vehicle (EV), I probably would have written you off as ridiculously ill-informed and out of touch with the automotive industry.

High-performance Audis are known to have burly engines, brandishing huge reserves of power and come replete with oval exhaust tips that emit rather fruity notes, much to the delight of enthusiasts. But silence is something one wouldn’t associate with the fabled RS badge. Until now, that is.