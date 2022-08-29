Subscribe

Motoring

Paddy Hopkirk made history in his Mini, winning the Monte Carlo Rally

Against all odds: Paddy Hopkirk and his Mini won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, changing the course of motor racing.
0

I may be a little closer to this story than most, because I still own my first car, a classic Mini — a fired-up Clubman variant with all the hot cams, polished ports, Weber side drafts and other period-correct bits, including Paddy Hopkirk signature gear. 

With that, I’m putting myself first in line to pay respects to the man who died on 21 July. 

Paddy’s life was one tremendous achievement, ushering in significant moments in motorsport history and putting the little car with the big attitude on the map. 

Cue the swinging 1960s rock, acid trips and carefree living. The car that embodied that spirit was the classic Mini. The Mini was Britain’s answer to the oil crisis. Sir Alec Issigonis invented it with the brief that it needed to seat four passengers with luggage and be light on fuel. 

He did this by transversely mounting the engine and gearbox to drive the front wheels, freeing up precious cabin space. Little did he know how important that setup would be for racing. 

They laughed when someone slapped race numbers on the doors at its first event, especially when the competition was mainly big four-door sedans. They weren’t laughing when it won the Monte Carlo Rally on 21 January 1964. The classic 1071cc Mini Cooper S in Tartan Red made history, beating the more powerful V8-powered Ford Falcon. 

The Mini would become revered for from that moment onwards; 31 rallies, including four championships, stamped the legend status. 

At the helm of many of those victories was an Irishman named Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk.

If you’ve had the pleasure of driving one, you’ll know that its capabilities far outweigh what you see at first glance. A wheel at every corner, 50:50 weight distribution, lightweight and a low centre of gravity, thanks to the compact layout, are characteristics that make a front-wheel drive car fast. 

Steer with the rear and keep your foot buried when it seems most counterintuitive. If you watch Goodwood revival footage, you’ll see the Mini practically drift around every corner. Double clutching on the upshifts and use heel and toe techniques on the downshifts to ensure the synchros do not wear out. Men like Paddy perfected those techniques, making them pioneers in the game. 

The rally started in Minsk, Belarus, and made its way to Monte Carlo in the South of France. The journey of 6 400km took four days, an impressive feat even today. 

It showed the grit of a determined Paddy and his co-driver, Henry Liddon. They survived ice and snow and every extreme condition that could be thrown at them. Winning the rally was big news. 

Every manufacturer wanted that win. It was the little car that bludgeoned noses. It punched way above its weight. The win edged the Mini into the hall of fame.

Rallying has changed since those days but the odds in those rallies were against the Mini. When Paddy and Henry made it to Monte Carlo they were told that they may have won the rally — timing needed to be confirmed first in the analogue days — and all that remained was four laps around the Monaco F1 circuit. 

There’s a picture of Juan Manuel Fangio, Alec Issigonis and Graham Hill sipping champagne and eating caviar. Paddy made history and silenced the critics. 

Now, where did I put the keys to my Mini?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Brent van der Schyff

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Why US giant Walmart wants all of SA Massmart at...

Walmart buying the remaining shares of Massmart would give the struggling retailer financial and operational support to help turn it around, the group said
anathi madubela
Friday

Cape Town through the eyes of a Joburger

A good time travelling around Cape Town doesn’t have to be measured only in wine farm stops
ryan enslin
Friday

FNB Art Joburg presents the second edition of Open City

Open City is a celebration of art, music, fashion and food from the inner city to Rosebank and Sandton
gugulethu tshabalala
Motoring

Paddy Hopkirk made history in his Mini, winning the Monte...

A hat tip to one of the all-time great analogue heroes who changed the course of motor racing
brent van der schyff
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×