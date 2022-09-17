Land Cruiser’s simplicity is the ultimate power

Land Cruiser. Perhaps the most legendary name in motoring. Its story is probably the most fascinating vehicle narrative you’ll find. It’s a story of trifle to triumph – and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

The Land Cruiser started as the BJ in the early 1950s, built for Japanese law enforcement. They didn’t like it, so Toyota decided to repurpose it for civilian use and guess what? Not much happened. It didn’t sell well. Until it did.

Renamed Land Cruiser in 1954, the nameplate would garner success around the world to become Toyota’s longest-running production model.

Last year, the Toyota Land Cruiser turned 70. The company made a special 70th anniversary edition of the Land Cruiser 79, in single and double cab options. The special models that sit alongside the rest of the 79-series Land Cruisers are only available with the 4.5-litre V8 diesel.

The subject of our evaluation is the flagship and most expensive Land Cruiser 79 double cab that retails for just under R1-million. Not much has changed on this vehicle as it progressed through the decades. It remains as analogue as ever, taking one back to the 1980s with the very same door handles, air conditioning switches, door holds and layout as the vehicle from my childhood.

It’s bewildering at first because we’re so used to the progression of technology and its application in everything. The Land Cruiser 79 is a simple car. Every button, switch and lever is there for one purpose and with one objective. It does the one thing it’s supposed to — and it works forever and ever. That’s the Land Cruiser 79’s calling card — absolute reliability.

The Land Cruiser is the vehicle that cemented Toyota’s claim of reliability. Its analogue nature means it’ll go further and longer and harder than almost anything else on Earth.

Driving the car in urban Johannesburg is hard work. The steering play is laughable and every gear change sets some muscle growth in motion. Anything over 110km/h on the highway feels slightly wrong. Three tonnes of steel construction shows up every time you brake, corner and accelerate.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Toyota Land Cruiser over the years. I’ve traversed long and rutted dusty roads. I’ve spent hours in low range in fourth gear climbing to the top of the most spectacular mountains. I’ve waded through mud and tough 4×4 terrain to emerge at the other side, only to wait and watch very modern 4x4s barely make it through or fail midway.

I’ve learned and gained a lot of respect for the old thing.

I’ve also spent time with some of Toyota’s loyal Land Cruiser customers. They own it for the same reasons: it’s a tough machine with a powerful, utilitarian diesel V8 (they say you must get the diesel V8), heavy-grade steel and a capable 4×4 with low range — without any fancy computer software that could go wrong in the middle of the bush. That’s the recipe that Toyota has maintained for decades and will continue to do so for longer than we’d imagine.

The demand for the Land Cruiser hasn’t waned in all these years. They are still hard to find, and that price, as shocking as it may seem to some, is what happens when demand outweighs supply. It’s also the price of achieving legendary status. The Land Cruiser is the most sought-after vehicle on the African continent for a start — and it’s sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. Despite Toyota building more than 400 000 units a year, that demand still outstrips supply.

Reliability: Toyota has brought out the special edition of the Land Cruiser 79 in single and double cab options to celebrate the vehicle’s 70th anniversary, and not much has changed over the years except for a few nice little touches. Photos: Cornel van Heerden

The celebratory 70th anniversary edition is very much the same as before but with a few added niceties to set it apart from the other models. In the interior you’ll find 70th anniversary embroidered seat covers and doormats, as well as a tiny touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. That’s it, no other fancy computers or screens.

And then on the exterior, Toyota replaced the emblem on the grille with bold Toyota lettering and heritage emblems and 70th logos around the vehicle. Tubular rear and front bumpers have been added with winch prep at the front plus 3mm rubberising in the rear.

The Land Cruiser is an institution in South Africa. I haven’t received as much praise test-driving any other car this year, and the demographics of those praising me for my choice were varied. Some were women in the parking lot at my local hardware store; some were fellow Land Cruiser or even Hilux drivers passing me on the highway giving me waves and thumbs-up signs. I even got some applause from a guy in a Ferrari 458.

Is the Land Cruiser the ultimate bakkie in South Africa? Maybe. It’s not for everybody, of course, such is its hardcore nature and no-frills architecture. But maybe this is what the world is missing — simplicity, pure function and trust. If attention and sales demand serve as any measure, then maybe simplicity is where it’s at.