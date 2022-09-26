Kia’s new Sportage makes SA landfall

Kia is a brand that has dramatically increased in confidence and popularity over the past few years. It’s been on a mission to improve its image and reputation to the point of competing with the best of the best in the automotive industry — and it’s only getting better. Kia has been improving the quality of its products and could well be a premium motoring brand soon — if it isn’t already.

With cars like the Sorento and Carnival hovering around the R1-million milestone, it’s fascinating to see this brand, which only a decade ago didn’t provoke much interest, going toe-to-toe with the best in terms of specs, quality and design. Now the question is, are these cars worth that price? The quality and the design are certainly desirable …

What does this mean for the rest of the brand? Well, this push in quality and desirability is trickling down throughout the brand with cars like the Picanto becoming less of a bare-bones, entry-level vehicle and more of a stylish little hatch. Along with the redesign of the logo, Kia has been entering a new space in the market which, in all honesty, I wouldn’t have seen coming a decade ago.

‍Overview

The Kia Sportage plays a massive role for the brand. It’s been one of its best-selling cars and provides an industry benchmark for the mid-size family SUV. Due to the recent brand mindset shift, I was looking forward to the launch of the Sportage. I suspected this edition was going to be wildly different and greatly improved as it is one of Kia’s most important vehicles. My expectations were met and it looks hot.

‍There are five different trim levels for the new Sportage, the first being the LX, which is the entry-level model, but which still comes with a host of bells and whistles, such as the 12.3-inch, curved touchscreen infotainment centre; LED head and fog lights; keyless entry; six airbags and blind-spot collision warning. The EX model has a more tech-savvy and comfortable aesthetic. The GT-Line ups the spec ante, followed by the GT-Line Plus. The best of the lineup, the GT-Line S, competes with cars such as the BMW X3.

‍Driving

The Sportage is a punchy mid-size SUV. Despite only having one engine option, the motor has a decent amount of power. The engine in question is a 1.6-litre T-GDI, or turbo-charged motor, which provides you with 132kW and 265Nm of manageable torque. There’s enough power for you to comfortably cruise around town, however, the lack of a diesel option is disappointing as the torque and fuel consumption would have been desirable for more adventurous families.

‍The Sportage also comes with a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission which, on paper, is amazing. However, I did find that if you apply the throttle aggressively, the gearbox gets lost for a moment and selects a few gears before gathering its thoughts. Despite the brief hesitation, the car is immensely smooth and reasonably quiet. It gives you a sense of confidence behind the wheel, which is perfect for buyers with families.

‍Outside

The 2022 Kia Sportage is a fine-looking car. The new GT-Line adds further appeal to the aesthetics with larger 18-inch alloy wheels; a 19-inch wheel option; more aggressive glossy black front- and rear-end accents and appealing GT badges and embroidery. The Sportage has a large front grille that provides an aggressive stance, which initially leads you to believe the car is bigger than it is. And that’s something I rather fancy.

‍The rear of the car is sporty and looks as though Kia has taken a page out of the European performance-SUV book, with a resemblance to a particular British SUV. The sloped tailgate, with a little boot-lip “spoiler”, is a nice touch and adds to the dynamic and more abstract design of the GT-Line Sportage. Also, the LED headlights are aggressive and look good in a rear-view mirror. The new Kia Sportage is a step up from its predecessor as far as looks are concerned.

‍Inside

The Kia Sportage is a nice place to be, to say the least. First, upon entry, the massive curved 12.3-inch infotainment system sits front and centre. The steering wheel is comfortable and comes with cruise control, audio and mode selection buttons. Oh, and it’s heated. There’s more than enough space on the back seat to fit adults and the rear heated seats are, again, a nice touch.

‍The GT-Line, at the upper end of the Sportage lineup, comes with heated and air conditioned suede and leather seats. The GT-Line doesn’t add to the performance and is mostly focused on exterior aesthetics, smart interior lighting and stylish seats. There’s a stunning panoramic sunroof for the GT-Line Plus and smart cruise control and ventilated seats for the GT-Line S. I enjoyed the interior of the GT-Line — it feels like a premium option and adds a more sophisticated, yet easy, driving feel.

‍Ownership

The Sportage has traditionally been a family vehicle, with a big focus on comfort and safety, and these traits are still the focus with the latest edition. The car is more stylish than ever and has lifted the bar by a considerable margin compared to the previous Sportage. Starting at R539 995 for the LX trim, the Sportage competes with cars like the Hyundai Tucson, which is slightly cheaper, but struggles to compete with Kia’s quality and interior atmosphere. The EX line, with bigger wheels and heated front and rear seats, comes in at R593 995. This model competes with cars such as the RAV4.

‍The more premium GT-Line comes in three trim levels. The Sportage GT-Line at R649 995 takes the fight to the Mazda CX-5, while the GT-Line Plus at R677 995, and GT-Line S at R734 995, give the BMW X3 an honest run for its money. Kia offers the Sportage with an unlimited-kilometre/5-year warranty, unlimited-kilometre/5-year roadside assistance and a 90 000km/6-year pre-paid service plan on all models.

‍Final thoughts

Kia Sportage is an impressive midsize SUV, with more bells and whistles than most cars in this segment. It’s a car that is family-orientated and yet it has raised the bar in the style and comfort departments.

‍Personally, I’d choose the GT Line-Plus as it’s a stylish car, however, the EX is by far the best bang for buck, coming with more tech than you’ll need and still looking good. Add to that a 5-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and I expect many suburban roads to be filled with the new Kia Sportage around the holiday season.