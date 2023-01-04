Brand spanking new metal headed to SA this year

Phew! As we predicted at the beginning of 2022, last year was an eventful one, with a plethora of product launches. Not that we’re complaining because, at M&G Motoring, we enjoy bringing you world-class motoring content.

‍And now we look at some of the cars set to hit our roads, if all goes according to plan, what with the dearth of semiconductor chips still plaguing most manufacturers.

‍

Alfa Romeo

The local branch of Alfa Romeo is predicted to somewhat update its Giulia and Stelvio range, including the potent Quadrifoglio models. Judging by the pictures, the 2023 models are set to get new faces and headlights, similar to those fitted in the recently launched Tonale, as well as a new version of the touchscreen. However, we expect no changes to the powertrains.

‍

Audi

Audi SA has set the introduction of its Q8 e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback models for the third quarter. While it remains to be seen which variants of the recently debuted Q8 e-Tron will make their way to Mzansi, overseas markets are getting the Q8 50 e-Tron, Q8 55 e-Tron and range-topping Q8 SQ8 e-Tron.

Regarding specifics, the Q8 50 e-Tron employs an 89kWh battery pack that feeds power to electric motors, one on each axle. The setup delivers 250kW and 664Nm in Boost mode. The Q8 55 e-Tron, on the other hand, gets a bigger 104kWh battery that ensures a total of 300kW and 664Nm. The RSQ8 e-Tron pushes out 370kW and 973Nm, thanks to a 104kWh battery pack.

EVs aside, expect the RS 4 and RS 5 Performance duo to launch sometime in 2023.

‍

BMW

‍2023 will be another busy year for BMW. The Munich-based automaker’s 7 models will officially go on sale in the new year, starting with the Z4, iX1, M2 and XM in the second quarter. The X1 and refreshed 3 Series are slated to officially go on sale in the third quarter.

You can look forward to the flagship 7 Series in the first quarter.

‍

Citroen

Citroen SA is expected to introduce a new model in the second quarter. Details regarding the new model remain under tight wraps.

‍

Fiat

In the second quarter, Fiat will introduce the new 7-seater Doblo, and between the third and fourth quarters, we can expect a new model, the identity of which remains unknown at this stage.

‍

Ford

Sometime in 2023, Ford South Africa will introduce its new Ranger Raptor, which boasts improved off-road capabilities plus a load of new technology. The most significant change, though, is the new powertrain consisting of a twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 with 292kW and 583Nm of torque.

Though Ford SA remains mum about the timing, the new Mustang is expected to launch locally in the new year, probably after it has gone on sale in the United States.

‍

Honda ‍

The Japanese marque has just the CR-V confirmed, however, the date has not been confirmed. The brand is also promising to launch other new products in 2023, including the potent Civic Type-R.

‍

Jaguar Land Rover

South Africans can look forward to the arrival of the 8-seat Defender 130, which will be available in various trim levels. This will be joined by the Defender 75th Edition models in either 90 or 110 guises.

Jaguar will introduce the F-Type 75th Edition and the F-Pace SVR 1988 Edition. All the above-mentioned models are expected to arrive in SA in the first quarter.

‍

Jeep

Jeep will have a busy year ahead. In the first and third quarters, the brand will launch new products, followed by the facelifted Wrangler earmarked to reach our shores in the fourth quarter.

‍

Lexus South Africa

The local arm of the Japanese marque will introduce the fifth-generation Lexus RX early this year. It comes with a notable makeover following the same maturity recipe worn by Lexus’s latest vehicles.

‍

Mahindra

Mahindra will probably introduce its Scorpio-N range in the first quarter. These will be the brand’s new ladder-frame midsize SUVs and will offer a more rugged stance than the current Scorpio. Now that production delays have eased in India, Mahindra will also introduce the new Thar, probably in the latter half of the year.

‍

Maserati

Set to go head-to-head with the Porsche Macan, the Grecale will be introduced in the first quarter and will slot just below the Levante. It will be offered in three variants: GT, Modena and Trofeo.

This will be followed by the MC20 Cielo, the spyder variant of the MC20 super sportscar which boasts a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine with 463kW and 729Nm.

‍

Mazda South Africa

Following its debut earlier this year, the Mazda CX-60 will likely join the local market SUV segment in the new year. However, the launch timing of the model remains a mystery. The CX-60 is the brand’s first hybrid SUV and packs a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre engine and an electric motor that’s good for 141 kW and 261 Nm. Its 17.8 kWh battery pack gives the SUV a driving range of up to 63 km before the combustion engine takes over.

‍

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz SA will introduce a plethora of models in the new year. Headlining the range is the Mercedes-AMG C43, powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the first time, set to join the fray in February. A 48 volt mild-hybrid system supplements the powerplant for 300kW and 500Nm.

This will be followed by the GLC and SL 43 variants in April. Mercedes-Benz also plans to launch the EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV next year, with specific launch timing to be communicated.

The GLE and GLS facelifts are scheduled to take place at the end of the second and third quarters. Simultaneously, the brand will introduce facelifted models of the A, CLA, GLA and GLB vehicles. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will launch in the fourth quarter as well as the C63 S E Performance with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 500kW of power and an earth-shaking 1 020Nm of torque.

Mini

The brand plans to introduce the Mini Hatch Resolute Edition and Mini Clubman Untold Edition early this year. The Mini Countryman Untamed Edition will follow. These models will add special design features which set them apart from their counterparts.

‍

Opel South Africa

The manufacturer will introduce its refreshed Grandland in the first quarter, followed by the updated Corsa lineup slated to launch in the third quarter.

‍

Peugeot

In the third quarter, the French automaker will introduce the updated 2008, followed by the 208 in the fourth.

‍

Renault

In the next few months, Renault hopes to introduce the new Captur, which now follows the same design language as their other products. From the middle of the year, we can expect the Oroch, a bakkie based on the popular Duster crossover.

‍Renault will launch the new Koleos, Duster and Megane R.S.300 Ultime during the same period. The Arkana will follow.

‍

Subaru

It looks like it’s going to be a relaxed year ahead for the folks at Subaru. The brand will introduce its new Crosstrek, replacing the popular XV. There’s very little information regarding the Crosstrek but reports suggest that it will be based on the outgoing model but will be more advanced.

‍Subaru will also bring out the Outback XT, which houses a 2.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer powerplant that pumps out 183kW of power and 350Nm of torque sent to all four corners via a CVT transmission and a Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system. According to Subaru SA, the models will launch in April and May, respectively.

‍

Volkswagen South Africa

Volkswagen SA has an array of appealing products earmarked to launch throughout the year. In the first quarter, the brand will introduce the Tiguan with a turbocharged diesel engine and an all-new Amarok, while the Golf 8 R will also officially go on sale.

The second quarter will see the locally-built Polo Vivo GT getting a refresh to keep it relevant in the B-subcompact fold.

‍

Volvo South Africa

Volvo SA will soon introduce the C40 Recharge, which slots below the XC40 Recharge. It’s based on the CMA platform as the first Volvo to be designed as pure electric.

Unlike its XC40 counterpart, the C40 boasts a coupe-style sloping roofline. It’s powered by a 78kWh battery pack that feeds power to an electric motor on each axle, suitable for 300kW and 660Nm. According to Volvo, it can travel up to 450km before the battery runs out of power.