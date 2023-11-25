Five stars for the Jimny five-door

The Suzuki Jimny has been given an additional two doors and now there is space to sit comfortably in the back – and room for luggage.

This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber only events

- the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber?

login here.

A longer wheelbase means more space inside, but otherwise it’s the same cheeky SUV