Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review: Don’t forget to add the turbo next time

Stylish but sluggish: The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Replacing the Mitsubishi ASX, the Outlander Sport enters a crowded market, but it does an exceptional job of presenting itself as a stylish contender on the outside.

Mitsubishi has labelled the exterior stylish yet robust, and I agree.

The Outlander Sport does stand out in a crowd thanks to its three-dimensional grille and sharp headlights that almost remind me of the Volvo EX30, which is probably one of the best-looking cars on the market.

Mitsubishi has kept the same energy at the back of the vehicle with an almost identical design on the taillights. Now, my love for symmetry actually enjoys this because it really allows the vehicle to maintain a specific identity from front to back.

The 17- or 18-inch wheels also fit the car’s design exceptionally well.

It’s not a surprise that the Outlander Sport has won multiple design awards, including the 2024 iF Design award, a 2023 Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion and a VMARK Vietnam Design Award.

The interior

On the outside, there might have been some similarities to the Volvo EX30, but on the inside, Mitsubishi has taken this one straight out of the Audi playbook.

The entire centre console just has that Audi feel. From the position of the climate control buttons to the drive select button, the Outlander Sport has taken the driver-centric approach that has worked for Audi, and while it looks great, I think the lack of originality just makes me feel slightly uneasy.

I mean, I want the car to carry its own identity, because it has the potential to match its exterior styling.

But then again, it doesn’t hurt to take a concept that works and just use it.

The interior also features either a 4.2-inch multi-information display paired with an 8-inch infotainment system, or an 8-inch digital driver display paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, depending on the variant of the vehicle you’re in.

I was in the top spec Exceed variant, which features the latter, and I must say, not only did it add to the style, but the infotainment screen was extremely responsive.

The front seats are also comfortable enough, and the space at the back is sufficient, but it is not overly spacious. The space will be tight if you try to fit three adults into the back.

Overall, the interior feels neat and polished.

The drive

Here’s where things get interesting. The Outlander Sport has a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 77kW of power and 141Nm of torque.

Now, that’s not bad, but the vehicle does have a heavy body and solid build, and the lack of a turbo means that this car just feels sluggish when you are travelling on the highway, trying to overtake someone, or even climbing an incline.

I wish this car had slightly more power to enhance its robust, stylish nature, because now it feels like climbing onto a cheetah but actually riding a tortoise.

In urban areas, it feels comfortable and does the job, but on the open road, it just struggles. Even when you do get to higher speeds, the vehicle just feels nervous, and it shouldn’t.

The fuel consumption, however, was good, as I averaged 7 litres/100km.

Pricing and verdict

Mitsubishi has produced an excellent product with the Outlander Sport, but the lack of power just takes away from it a little bit.

However, it is priced reasonably. The Outlander Sport is available in four variants, starting at R429 990 and topping out at R499 990 for the top-spec Exceed.

While it is reasonable, the lack of power might drive consumers to other competitors like the Chery Tiggo Cross and Haval Jolion Pro.