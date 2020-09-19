Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Hlophe says ‘assassination plot’ is a bid to sully his name

Serious allegations: Judge John Hlophe (left) is being investigated by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, as ordered by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (right). (Shelley Christians/Gallo Images/The Times)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The legal team of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe claims an alleged assassination plot against Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath, allegedly planned by Hlophe, could be used to sway the opinion of a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) investigation into the instability on the Cape Bench.

There have been several news reports in recent weeks based on a tip-off to the Judicial Inspectorate of Prisons of an alleged plot to kill Goliath. It is alleged that two correctional services inmates in Pietermaritzburg said they were hired to assassinate her. 

But Hlophe’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said the allegations were baseless, and “crime intelligence, which interviewed the inmates, found them to be false”, as well as claiming it may be a “hoax”.

Hlophe’s lawyers also claim the Judicial Inspectorate of Prisons report was leaked only a day after the inmates were interviewed, adding he wasn’t given a chance to respond to their claims. “We await law enforcement agencies to hear if they are investigating this matter,” Xulu said.

“But the whole saga comes up during the process when the JSC is investigating complaints against Hlophe and Goliath. We want the JSC to give direction as to how to deal with these matters.” 


Hlophe this week called for a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations, with Xulu noting that the allegation that a senior figure in the South African judiciary would plan a hit on his colleague was a serious charge. He added that efforts should be made to determine who was behind the claims. 

“These are serious allegations. But what is the cause of the allegations? I can only speculate. We must allow for a fair process to take place. Leaking a report in a matter like this is not helping the situation. It just exacerbates and tarnishes the integrity of the judiciary,” Xulu said.

The situation Xulu is referring to is the growing discord within the Cape judiciary. Hlophe and his deputy have, for several months, been at loggerheads after Goliath accused him of gross misconduct and putting the integrity of the courts at risk.  

In an affidavit, Goliath mentioned several instances that bring Hlophe’s credibility into question. 

The claims against Hlophe include the alleged assault of an unnamed colleague, who had to be persuaded not to lay a criminal complaint. According to reports, the judge in this incident was later revealed to be Mushtak Parker, who later denied the assault took place. 

Goliath also claims Hlophe used abusive language against her and had undermined her role as the deputy judge president of the Western Cape high court. 

Hlophe denied the allegations. But that didn’t stop Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng from instructing the Judicial Conduct Tribunal to investigate him. 

Earlier this week, the office of the chief justice (OCJ) confirmed that a security assessment for Goliath was under way, but that Western Cape police have not yet reported back on whether the threats were credible. 

While the police finalise their assessment, private security has been hired to safeguard Goliath in the interim. 

 “The chief justice does not commission any investigation into threats to members of the judiciary, and this matter is no exception. It is the responsibility of OCJ officials to request SAPS [South African Police Service] to conduct threat and risk assessments in the judiciary where necessary,” a statement from the OCJ read. 

Asked whether the looming tribunal, investigations into his conduct, and the alleged assassination plot had affected Hlophe’s relationships with his colleagues, Xulu said the Cape judiciary was still operating optimally. “As a practising attorney in the same division … I would say that the Western Cape remains the best-performing division in the country,” Xulu said.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Politics

Mmusi Maimane doesn’t want DA’s political ‘superstars’

Lester Kiewit -
The leader of the new One South Africa Movement says his former party has set itself on a course away from multiracialism after its recent policy conference
Read more
Friday

Homegrown vs Big Pharma: Who stands to benefit from the legal market for medical marijuana?

guy oliver -
Cannabis is scheduled for its South African parole on September 18. Kelly McQue’s handy medical marijuana producers’ guide is an opening salvo against corporate medicine’s demand for exclusive rights to the plant’s healing powers
Read more
Business

Labour battle: labour brokers back in court

Sarah Smit -
Some believed a 2018 Constitutional Court ruling would spell the end of labour broking. It didn’t
Read more
Opinion

Reforming a broken system: Can Electoral Act amendments revive faith in SA’s democracy?

Luke Feltham -
Pure politics: Incoming Electoral Act changes could revolutionise our political landscape. Or not
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: A school’s Christian ethos doesn’t justify prejudice

Eusebius Mckaiser -
Christian Life Private School barred a pupil because he wore a bracelet with cultural significance, but the decision — even in the private sphere — is constitutionally wrong
Read more
Africa

Burundi’s new security minister has a long and bloody past

thierry uwamahoro -
Gervais Ndirakobuca is under international sanctions for human rights violations — abductions, disappearances, murder, turture — when people protested against the president seeking a third term
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now