Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Thousands of South Africans apply for land online

Farmers were concerned about labour expectations
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

With just days left before applications close for the state land released by the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform last month, the government sector has already received over 5 000 online applications. 

The department announced last month that it will advertise more than 500 000 hectares, which will amount to 894 farms across the country. This follows the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state of the nation address in February that 700 000 hectares of land would be made available to citizens. 

The department has also received physical applications, which will only be consolidated after the closing date on 15 November 2020. 

The minister of the department Thoko Didiza addressed the media on Tuesday in Pretoria about the progress made. 

The land is available in all provinces except Gauteng and the Western Cape, but Didiza said that they will ensure that citizens in these two provinces who want land will be supported by government programmes there. 


The minister said that this process is important because land reform “plays a critical role in enabling those who have been historically disadvantaged to have an asset that can give them a foothold in economic participation”.

Some of the land is occupied by individuals and communities without lease agreements, the minister said.

She explained that there are communities who applied for the 30-year lease, but their applications were never finalised. It also includes those who have never applied for state land but are interested in performing agricultural activities.

To sort this issue out, a land enquiry process will be undertaken by the department to ascertain the status of these occupations, and how land was given to these communities or individuals. 

Didiza said that this process will ensure that proper procedure for formalisation and regularisation is undertaken.

“This is a way of enabling the state to have a record of which farm is occupied by who, and what activities are being undertaken on that particular state-owned land,” Didiza said. 

She said that the government wants people who will work on the land, and not “cellphone” farmers who only visit their farms.
Didiza emphasised that because they want farmworkers, her department will strive to support new farmers so that they can succeed. 

The minister also announced that the expropriation bill has been tabled in parliament.

She said that this important bill will ensure alignment with the constitution as well as creating a clear framework on how expropriation for a public purpose and public interest will be undertaken.

“It is important that we all need to familiarise ourselves with this legislation and make inputs to the parliamentary process as lawmakers craft the legislation that will become part of our legal framework,” she said. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Opinion

A cycle of diminishing expectations

Benjamin Fogel -
South Africans are learning the hard way that corruption cannot simply be solved through technical fixes and increasing “accountability” through locking the villains up
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Cyril must embrace his AU role

Editorial -
There are several African conflicts that require urgent attention
Read more
Business

Government announces tailwinds on infrastructure project

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille and President Cyril Ramaphosa call for corruption crackdown in government during talks with investors on infrastructure development project in Midrand
Read more
Business

Tax, wage bill, debt, pandemic: Mboweni’s tightrope budget policy statement

thando maeko -
The finance minister has to close the jaws of the hippo and he’s likely to do this by tightening the country’s belt, again.
Read more
Politics

Does the Expropriation Bill muddy the land question even further?

Luke Feltham -
Land ownership and its equitable distribution has floundered. Changes to a section of the constitution and the expropriation act are now before parliament, but do they offer any solution?
Read more
Coronavirus

Johannesburg cannot police its future

Matthew Wilhelm solomon -
South Africa’s biggest city is ground zero for debates about the long-term effectiveness and constitutionality of militarised urban policing and how we imagine the post-Covid city
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

Ace Magashule stays put despite corruption charges

The ANC secretary general has not offered to stand aside, despite the recent NEC ruling
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Africa

Maintaining Museveni’s securitised state

As Ugandans prepare to go to the polls in January 2021, the involvement of security forces in the electoral process is a given and political reform seems a long way off
su muhereza & eshban kwesiga -
Read more
National

Thousands of South Africans apply for land online

The department of agriculture has received a plethora of online applications after it released about 500 000 hectares of land last month
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

Ethiopia is about to cross the point of no return

As the conflict between the national government and Tigray escalates, the window for intervention is closing fast
rashid abdi & tobias hagmann -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.