Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Traditional healers need new spaces

    
Traditional healthcare practices are largely informal and unregulated.
0

African traditional medicine and its practices were prohibited under the pretext of witchcraft in South Africa by the British and later the apartheid government. This led to secrecy in the practice and a lack of infrastructural planning to support it.

As a result, traditional healthcare practices are largely informal and unregulated. This raises questions around accessibility and patient safety, as well as the accountability of healers. Traditional health practices make use of symbolic rituals and natural products, including local plants. They also follow certain cultural rules about privacy. And they require specific spatial qualities in terms of scale, sequencing, light and materials.

In 2007 the South African government gazetted the Traditional Health Practitioners Act to officially recognise the practice of traditional medicine. But little has been done to develop formal spaces for traditional healing practices – especially in an urban context. Most healers still practise in their houses where there is little privacy for patients and their families are exposed to ill people. Others use more private backrooms. But these spaces aren’t designed for the practice of traditional medicine.

The spaces where traditional medicine is practised are important because they assist with the healing process. These spaces play an indispensable role in helping patients get better. Different to biomedicine, African traditional healing is holistic: besides the patient’s symptoms it considers the person as a whole and their social relationships. During the consultation, landscapes, buildings and their elements, such as materials and plants, gain symbolic meaning to the patient, through their use by the healer. The setting, the herbal component and the dialogue with the healer provide a physical comfort and a sense of cultural belonging to the patient and all these components combined are responsible for the healing.

For this reason there’s a dire need for architectural design insight into the best qualities for spaces that could house these cultural rituals of healing. Guidelines are needed for the suitable design and construction of landscapes and buildings for traditional health practitioners in South Africa – in the same way as the country has guidelines for clinics and hospitals.


Proper facilities supported by well researched cultural principles for layout and design will go a long way to improving the image and perception of the practice of traditional medicine. Bringing together the perspectives of architectural design and the cultural use of medicinal plants, we are working on research which aims to develop guidelines for the design and construction of landscapes and spaces for traditional health practitioners in South Africa

Traditional healing in South Africa

Eighty percent of South Africans consult traditional healers and there are more than 200 000 traditional healers. Most of them are based in rural areas. Many South Africans still use traditional medicine for their primary healthcare needs. This is because traditional healthcare practitioners are often more accessible and affordable. They are familiar with the community and their cultural practices and beliefs.

Most rural villages in South Africa continue to have resident traditional healers. Some of these villages even have large traditional markets that remain functional, such as Mona Market in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

But traditional health practice isn’t relegated to rural areas only.

It is widely practised in major cities such as Durban and Johannesburg. Due to demand, some municipalities have donated infrastructure for the healers to practise and sell their traditional medicine. Examples of state-funded infrastructure include the Mai-Mai and Faraday markets in Johannesburg and Warwick Junction in Ethekwini, Durban. In the country’s capital, Pretoria, healers trade and consult freely in informal markets and a few small private businesses such as in Marabastad, near the city centre.

These markets are well established and attract considerable trade.

But they are not ideal as they were initially designed for other purposes, such as horse stables in the case of Mai-Mai Market. They lack the basics needed for trade and hygiene, such as water, good lighting and ablutions. In addition, the spaces don’t reflect African cultural identity through their design and material qualities. These qualities, which include elements such as hierarchy, scale, order, use of light, colour and artefacts, are essential design considerations for the healing experience in traditional health practices.

Urban public spaces in South Africa were, and often still are, either Eurocentric in design or designed in a modernist international style. These spaces were not designed for African lifestyles and needs. This can be attributed to the legacy of apartheid ideals and spatial planning: to keep people apart on the basis of race and ethnicity and discourage the permanent presence of black people in cities.

Call for government commitment

Through strong commitment to funding and research, the governments of China, India and Japan have developed and institutionalised their respective traditional healthcare systems. In these countries, the practice and trade of traditional medicine and the design of its buildings and spaces are largely regulated.

This is in sharp contrast to South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa in general, where there is a lack of funding and research into traditional medicine. Since the adoption of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act in 2007, the South African government has not invested resources for funding and research to develop guidelines for the spaces of traditional healers.

It must be borne in mind that biomedicine used to be traditional medicine. But it developed through continued research and funding. The design guidelines of biomedicine facilities, including clinics and hospitals, have been well supported in South Africa. But traditional health practitioners are poorly regulated and thus undermined by the biomedical practitioners.

Properly designed facilities could provide comfortable access to traditional medicine for all members of society. Healers who have been previously marginalised deserve to practise in facilities that embody their world view and identity. To take rightful ownership of the process, it is important for them to be heard and involved in the development of design guidelines.

John Molebatsi, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria; Christina Breed, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria, and Gary Ivan Stafford, Lecturer/researcher, University of Pretoria

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

John Molebatsi
John Molebatsi graduated with Masters in Architecture from the University of Pretoria. He is currently a PhD candidate at the same institution. His research is looking at spaces of traditional healthcare practitioners in an urban setting in South Africa.
Christina Breed
Dr Christina (Ida) Breed is a senior lecturer who joined the Department of Architecture at the University of Pretoria (UP) after completing her masters' degree in Urban Studies at UAM, Mexico and serving full time in practice in South Africa for 7 years. She completed a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education (dist)(UP) in 2009.
Gary Ivan Stafford
Dr Gary Stafford has been conducting research on various aspects of African Traditional Medicine since starting his MSc (NU) in 2002. As an ethnobotanist and ethnopharmacologist his main research interests have been on the utilisation, production and development of plants used in indigenous medicine in South Africa

Related stories

Business

Government gets $2bn more in pledges towards infrastructure development

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The New Development Bank pledges billions of dollars towards infrastructure development in South Africa. Implementing infrastructure development is one of the measures the country is counting on to recover from the economic effects of Covid-19
Read more
Business

Covid-19 causes Acsa to dust off its begging bowl

thando maeko -
The SOE has asked the government for R3.5-billion in extra support over the next three years to offset losses incurred because of the pandemic
Read more
Politics

Infrastructure key to economic recovery — Ramaphosa

Paddy Harper -
The governing party wants localisation at the centre of its infrastructure-led strategy
Read more
Friday

Msaki sings, and we heal

Tseliso Monaheng -
Msaki views her singing as a space from which to gather strength and courage
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Nanna Venter

nanna venter -
‘Artsronaut’ Nanna Venter lets us in on her process for designing book covers, including for Lauren Beukes’s ‘Afterland’
Read more
Opinion

Greed has an insatiable thirst

andile tshona -
The water department says even water tankers are not immune to the selfish acts of Covidpreneurs
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Sudan’s government gambles over fuel-subsidy cuts — and people pay...

Economists question the manner in which the transitional government partially cut fuel subsidies
Ayin In Khartoum Guest Author -
Read more
National

Traditional healers need new spaces

Proper facilities supported by well-researched cultural principles will go a long way to improving the image and perception of the practice of traditional medicine
john molebatsi & christina breed & gary ivan stafford -
Read more
Africa

Did Botswana execute ‘poachers’ ?

The Botswana Defence Force’s anti-poaching unit has long been accused of a ‘shoot to kill’ policy. Over 20 years the unit has killed 30 Namibians and 22 Zimbabweans
joel konopo -
Read more
National

Limpopo big-game farmer accused of constant harassment

A family’s struggle against alleged intimidation and failure to act by the authorities mirrors the daily challenges farm dwellers face
Lucas Ledwaba -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.