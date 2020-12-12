Museum saved by ‘love letters’

For more than two decades the District Six Museum has told the story of how apartheid brutally upended the lives of people living in this part of Cape Town. Then the pandemic dealt the museum a heavy blow, forcing it to close its doors. But the fighting spirit of its patrons has opened them again. Photographer David Harrison visited this place of memories to show that their notes of true commitment do count

When the people living in District Six were handed eviction notices back in 1966 they called them “love letters”.