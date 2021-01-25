Subscribe
Subscribe
National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links to France and Mali

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Crack investigation teams in both Madagascar and South Africa are trying to unravel the mystery behind at least one attempt to smuggle gold from the island to South Africa.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Erika Gibson

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

Business

Business closures increase in December, according to Stats SA data

Despite the government’s efforts to lessen the economic shock of the pandemic and the lockdown, businesses are struggling to keep their doors open
Tshegofatso Mathe
National

Sounding the alarm on shack fire losses

A tech solution to fires in informal settlements comes with insurance that pays out the victims of these blazes
Sarah Smit
Opinion

Debunk the lies of anti-vaxxers

There’s more than enough to be suspicious about with Big Pharma, but know your enemy
philip machanick
Africa

From the land of the free to the country of...

Democracies are fragile entities that are often captured and exploited by populists, to the detriment of all concerned
Sanusha Naidu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.