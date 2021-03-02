Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Municipal workers convicted in R3.5m ‘Christmas cheer’ fund fraud scheme

Jackey Tshabalala, who worked at the Rand West municipality’s payroll section, and Letitia Nonkosi Mafuta and Anna Nomakhedu Mdange, both of whom were general workers, were convicted in January of 17 fraud counts after stealing from a Christmas fund workers had contributed into.
0

Municipal employees who swindled R3.5-million from a social fund meant to provide end-of-year Christmas cheer to workers will be sentenced this month after being convicted of an elaborate fraud scheme. 

Jackey Tshabalala, who worked at the Rand West municipality’s payroll section, and Letitia Nonkosi Mafuta and Anna Nomakhedu Mdange, both of whom were general workers, were convicted in January of 17 fraud counts after stealing from a Christmas fund workers had contributed into. 

During the trial, which began in February last year, it emerged that the three municipal employees had stolen the money because they believed it to be “manna from heaven”.

The convictions stem from 19 fraudulent transactions from November 2017 to August 2018, with the largest transfer amounting to almost R1.4-million.

Tshabalala, Mafuta and Mdange were the signatories of the Abasebenzi Christmas Club, after they received authority from the municipality to form a social fund. 


“The objective of the club was to save funds through contributions deducted from their salaries to be disbursed at year end in accordance with each member’s contribution,” reads the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charge sheet.

Testifying at the trial in February last year, the municipality’s expenditure manager, Thomas du Toit, revealed how the theft had hurt the municipality to the point at which critical service-delivery projects had to be shelved and overtime payments stopped. 

Du Toit added that, at a September 2018 meeting, a month after the last transaction was made, the accused “refused” to divulge details of the fund following repeated attempts. 

“At the 12 September 2018 meeting, we wanted to know how much was left in the Abasebenzi account to return the money to the municipality. There was no indication whether there was still money in the account.

“The mood of the meeting was very friendly. I even asked Ms Mafuta why they took the money, and she just said that she thought it was manna from heaven,” Du Toit had testified. 

The three fraudsters had pleaded not guilty during the trial.

The Mail & Guardian contacted the trio’s attorney, P Maeyane, for comment, but he had not responded by the time of publication. We will update this article when we receive comment.

An internal note from the NPA confirmed that Tshabalala, Mafuta and Mdange had been “convicted on 19 counts of theft amounting to R3 514 499.80 and adjourned to the 15 March 2021 for sentencing proceedings”. The matter will be at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court.

A breakdown of the transactions shows that Tshabalala, who was responsible for the payroll, made the most money, with more than R2.8-million making its way into her Absa account.

Mafuta made R447 639.74 and Mdange pocketed just more than R200 000.

Tshabalala, Mafuta and Mdange, who are all out on bail, will return to court on 15 March.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Come what may, the UIF will pay

The fund – the main safety net for unemployed workers – will run at an almost R20-billion deficit
Sarah Smit
National

‘Terrorised’ family shines a light on traditional leadership for vulnerable...

The ambiguity between traditional and constitutional leadership has been exposed by the violent banishment of an Eastern Cape family
khaya koko

More top stories

National

Zondo commission: Molefe says Glencore sold Optimum to portray him...

Former Eskom chief executive paints himself as the victim of a plot at the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former business associates
emsie ferreira
National

Municipal workers convicted in R3.5m ‘Christmas cheer’ fund fraud scheme

A fund that was meant to provide much-needed, end-of-year cash for municipal workers was looted by the three signatories of the account
khaya koko
National

Tshiamiso Trust makes due on silicosis payout

Beneficiaries will now be able to apply to get money from the settlement almost two years after the Johannesburg high court ruled on the matter.
Tshegofatso Mathe
National

Shootings on Cape Flats claim 14 lives in less than...

At least 50 more police and other law enforcement officers were sent to the area in response to the spate of violence
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.