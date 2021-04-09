Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Western Cape shreds 12 million illegal cigarettes

Government uses a new methow to destroy confiscated cigarettes in Cape Town and hopes to send out a message of zero tolerance after lockdown bans boosted illegal imports. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The destruction of R18-million worth of illegal cigarettes confiscated across the Western Cape by government departments including the South African Revenue Service (Sars),  South African Police Service and local law enforcement is under way. 

“It’s an important action on the part of the government to protect our local industry, which is negatively affected by the illegal imports,” said Sars spokesperson Anton Fischer. 

With the strict level five lockdown in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of alcohol and cigarettes was banned for months. However, it did not prevent South Africans from consuming alcohol or smoking. In fact it only enabled illegal trade to fill the void. 

“The Covid-19 pandemic has obviously provided cover for illicit activities. There’s no denying the fact that anyone who wanted a cigarette or wanted a beer, could get it if they were prepared to pay the higher prices that were being charged during the lockdown restrictions,” Fischer said. 

“Illegal imports and exports are also a source of funding for criminal syndicates,” Fischer said, adding that it “reduces the amount of revenue that Sars collects”.


In a statement on 22 January 2020, Sars said it was estimated that illicit imports of a range of goods results in losses to the fiscus of billions of rands annually. 

Method of destruction

Instead of using the usual method of burying the illegal cigarettes in a secure landfill site where it is then burned and destroyed using toxic chemicals, a new, faster, cost-effective and environmentally friendly method is followed. 

In this specific destruction process, the boxes of illegal cigarettes are first shredded on-site using a truck before the waste is taken to a secure landfill site. Due to the bulk of the goods, the shredding will occur over a period of two days. 

“Incineration may be a bit more expensive than the one [method] that we’re doing now. When we destroy illegal goods we take into consideration various factors. One of them being the cost, location, the method, whether it’s environmentally friendly et cetera,” Fischer said.

But ultimately, Fischer said, it is the message the destruction process conveys that is important – that there is a “zero-tolerance approach by the government towards illegal trade and to sensitise the public about the harm that these goods do to our economy and the health of our people”.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Sisulu and Dlodlo punted to be on their way out

Because President Cyril Ramaphosa won the step-aside order in the ANC’s national executive committee, a cabinet reshuffle looms, with Sisulu and Dlodlo’s names on comrades’ lips
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
Politics

The race elephant lurking in the DA’s ‘laboratory’

Tony Leon’s comments calling Mmusi Maimane an ‘experiment’ have lifted the lid on what disgruntled black leaders describe as insidious racism and a refusal to hold racists to account
emsie ferreira & Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko

More top stories

National

Western Cape shreds 12 million illegal cigarettes

Government uses a new methow to destroy confiscated cigarettes in Cape Town and hopes to send out a message of zero tolerance after lockdown bans boosted illegal imports
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Cape Town mayoral candidate is a two-horse race, say party...

The DA’s factional battles will take centre stage when the party selects a new mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Mad scientists in DA unleash racial distrust

The party has alienated the black electorate by failing to silence the racism in its ranks
herman mashaba
Editorial

Editorial: ANC does not want to self-ref lect

Where is your unembeza, comrades?
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.