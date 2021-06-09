 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Kilian heads to supreme court to appeal bail dismissal

Murder accused Zane Kilian is turning to the supreme court of appeal (SCA) to contest his dismissed bail application. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Murder accused Zane Kilian is turning to the supreme court of appeal (SCA) to contest his dismissed bail application. 

Kilian’s advocate, Marius Botha, has confirmed that he was preparing an application for special leave to appeal his client’s failed bid. 

The Western Cape high court dismissed Kilian’s urgent bail appeal in May after his original bail bid was denied in the Bellville regional court in March. 

In his judgment, high court judge Ashley Binns-Ward said he found the appellant’s evidence “riddled with improbabilities and untruths” and that the defence failed to prove any exceptional circumstances that would allow bail under schedule six charges. 

Kilian was initially charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communications relating to the murder of Western Cape anti-gang unit member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear in September last year. 

Additional charges, following a Hawks investigation, were later added. These included fraud and conspiracy to commit murder, relating to the attempted murder on 9 April 2020 of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.  

These charges have been consolidated alongside Kilian’s recently arrested co-accused, Nafiz Modack. 

The matter is running in the Blue Downs regional court. 

On Wednesday, the case was postponed to 14 June after the court had to evacuate because of a positive Covid-19 case. 

Kilian, Modack and three co-accused, Jacques Cronjé, Ricardo Morgan and police officer Ashley Tabisher, are appearing on various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, illegal cellphone tracking, racketeering, kidnapping, intimidation, corruption and gang-related extortion.

The bail applications relating to these specific charges are yet to begin because the court must first deal with an application by Modack, represented by Dirk Uys, requesting more particulars from the state. 

Uys told the court on Wednesday that he had received “some” information from the state, which he described as a “summary regarding the most important charges” against his client. 

“Although I am not satisfied with what I have been given, I am in a position to proceed with the bail application,” he told the court. 

Botha told the court that he would go ahead with an application for more particulars regarding the charges brought against his client, Kilian. 

A final date for the bail applications will be determined on 14 June.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Sisulu’s multimillion-rand housing ‘corruption’ headache in the Eastern Cape

National treasury and SIU flag gross misconduct in minister’s department with no heads rolling as millions keep disappearing
khaya koko
Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega

More top stories

Politics

IEC says Covid-19 won’t stop 27 October elections

Election campaign and voter mobilisation launched on Wednesday as IEC gears up to host local government elections during pandemic
Chris Gilili
Business

SAA will have a strategic equity partner by August, says...

The airline’s outstanding government guaranteed debt is R6.4-million and the treasury says there are no new guarantees to mitigate future risks to the fiscus
emsie ferreira
Africa

What is the point of the Pan-African Parliament?

After years of searching for some kind of purpose, the beleaguered institution is finally in the spotlight – for all the wrong reasons
Simon Allison
National

Kilian heads to supreme court to appeal bail dismissal

The high court and the magistrate’s court have rejected bids for bail by Zane Kilian, one of the accused in the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×