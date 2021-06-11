 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Judicial panel continuing deliberations on Mogoeng’s appeal in Israel matter

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
0

The Judicial Conduct Committee’s (JCC’s) appeal panel is continuing its deliberations on outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s appeal against a misconduct finding for his remarks critical of South Africa’s foreign policy on Israel.

“The JCC appeal panel is still seized with the appeal,” Sello Chiloane, the secretary of the committee, said on Friday afternoon.

In March, the JCC found that Mogoeng had contravened the Code of Judicial Conduct with comments made during a webinar in June 2020 and subsequently at a prayer meeting where he declared that he would never apologise for the views he expressed. 

In the webinar, hosted by The Jerusalem Post, he said he believed South Africa would do well to consider adopting a more objective stance on Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ventured that “hatred” of the Jewish state could “attract unprecedented curses upon our nation”. 

The panel is weighing written representations by Mogoeng and the complainants, Africa4Palestine, the South African Boycott Disinvestment and Sanctions Coalition and the Women’s Cultural Group.

Africa4Palestine earlier this week wrote to the JCC asking to be allowed to make oral representations but this was declined because Mogoeng is not making an oral argument in his appeal.

In its March ruling, penned by Judge Phineas Mojapelo, the JCC stressed that “judges are to stay out of politics” and may only pronounce on the legal and constitutional boundaries that apply to said politics. 

“When called upon to pronounce, they do so on the basis of the Constitution and the law and not on the basis of any preconceived notions — not even religion — however committed to those notions.”

Mojapelo ordered Mogoeng to read a three-paragraph message unreservedly apologising for his political comments and reaffirming his respect for the JCC at a constitutional court meeting and to release a signed copy of the text to the media.

The apology was to include a retraction of his statement at a prayer meeting, where he said: “I stand by my refusal to retract or apologise for any part of what I said during the webinar. Even if 50-million people were to march every day for 10 years for me to do so, I would not apologise. If I perish, I perish.”

The JCC deemed this “brazenly defiant”, and rejected his submission that there was a distinction between politics and policy in this instance. Neither did it accept that freedom of religion offered him cover for the remarks on the state’s stance towards Israel.

During the webinar, he prefaced his remarks by saying he was bound by the foreign policy adopted by the executive. But he revindicated the right to criticise policy, and even the law and the Constitution, in his capacity as a private citizen.

The JCC had disagreed, holding that judges forsook this comfort when they accepted appointment to the bench.

Mogoeng rejected Mojapelo’s ruling as “narrow-minded, flawed and superficial”. 

At a prayer meeting in March this year, a week after it was issued, Mogoeng said: “The Lord gave me rock-solid grounds to appeal.”

Of the instruction that he read a scripted apology, he added: “That is the most unusual thing I have ever seen. It’s almost as if it was designed to trash you, to reduce you to nothing, to put you in your place. So I am going to appeal that for the sake of the judges and the magistrates who will find life impossible if they were to be subjected to this kind of thing.” 

Mogoeng is scheduled to step down as chief justice in October. But his decision to take accumulated long leave at the beginning of May, means that he has effectively ended his term early.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Intrusion of warmer Atlantic waters is causing ‘Atlantification’ of Arctic...

Undeniable trend of declining ice in fragile polar region
sheree bega
National

GDP, recession, JSE, rallying rand … these terms mean very...

The economy is not producing work, with many young adults working outside their fields of study or considering leaving the country as a result
khaya koko & Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

National

Judicial panel continuing deliberations on Mogoeng’s appeal in Israel matter

The outgoing chief justice has refused an instruction to apologise for his comment on South Africa’s foreign policy and maintained that his office did not bar him from voicing his religious views
emsie ferreira
National

Trial of police up for Nathaniel Julies’ murder delayed yet...

The judge ordered a 30-minute break for one of the accused to consult his lawyer
tunicia phillips
National

South Africa a step closer to extraditing the Guptas

The finalisation of the extradition treaty may mean the United Arab Emirates will hand over information South Africa has been requesting for three years
Eunice Stoltz
National

Court rules that Ingonyama Trust Board lease programme is unlawful

About R90-million collected in residential lease fees must be paid back to people living on ITB land
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×