 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

SANDF’s ‘dignity’ comes with a R200mn price tag

Combat gear: A South African soldier wearing the post-1994 camouflage uniform on a 2018 mission in the DRC. Photo: John Wessels/AFP
0

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) plans to replace its camouflage fatigues at the cost of between R120-million and R200-million for the army alone. This is despite the fact that it is also facing a budget reduction of R15-billion over the medium-term expenditure framework, with a “devastating impact” on its ability even to maintain its prime mission equipment.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Erika Gibson

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

SANDF’s ‘dignity’ comes with a R200mn price tag

Find out about the SANDF’s new uniform, which is costing taxpayers close to R200-million, while mission-critical equipment is not maintained
erika gibson
National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Coronavirus

As Covid third wave digs in, military health service sent...

The defence branch will assist with mass testing, screening and contact tracing
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

A portal to empathy: Photographs that change the world

It is important not to look away from visceral pictorial evidence of the suffering of disempowered people
sazi bongwe
National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper
National

Revealed: R2.7bn in wasted funds is reason for protests

The auditor general paints a dire picture of Mangaung’s finances
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×