 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Bloated Sassa to make staff cuts

‘Reengineering’: Sassa chief executive Totsie Memela-Khambula plans to trim down the ‘top heavy’ agency
0

The R2-billion in losses racked up by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) over the 2019-22 financial period could lead to its “top heavy” management structure being culled. The embattled agency also stated in an internal note that R1.2-billion was on fruitless and irregular expenditure, some of which dates as far back as 2014. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Bloated Sassa to make staff cuts

The social security agency has ‘lost’ R2-billion on unnecessary salaries and through wasteful expenditure
khaya koko
National

SANDF’s ‘dignity’ comes with a R200mn price tag

Find out about the SANDF’s new uniform, which is costing taxpayers close to R200-million, while mission-critical equipment is not maintained
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Phiyega bid to sidestep Marikana massacre dismissed

Ex-police commissioner Riah Phiyega hoped to quash findings including colluding in a cover-up and misleading the public about what happened at the platinum mine in 2012.
Niren Tolsi
Politics

Warring ANC factions united in questioning SAA deal

Four unhappy high-ranking party members say the SAA sale was never discussed at the NEC
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Ice skating champion shows off the Cape Flats talent at...

A young ice-skating champion has beaten the odds and brought home a national gold medal
Eunice Stoltz
Health

Study finds too much salt can damage immune cell function

The study investigated how sodium intake affects human cells by giving participants 6g of salt in tablet form each day for 14 days, while they continued with their normal diets.
boitumelo kgobotlo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×