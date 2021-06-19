Bloated Sassa to make staff cuts

The R2-billion in losses racked up by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) over the 2019-22 financial period could lead to its “top heavy” management structure being culled. The embattled agency also stated in an internal note that R1.2-billion was on fruitless and irregular expenditure, some of which dates as far back as 2014.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In