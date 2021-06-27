 Subscribe or Login

Cuban engineers ‘displace’ local scientists on state bursaries

  
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu and next to her in the middle is Deputy Ambassador of Cuba in South Africa during the introduction Cuban engineers who will be working on the country's water system on April 22, 2021 in Pretoria. (Photo by Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Employing 25 Cuban engineers to assist with water-infrastructure maintenance at a cost of R54.9-million for three years has allegedly resulted in South African, government-educated scientists being cast aside. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

National

Cuban engineers ‘displace’ local scientists on state bursaries

South African scientists’ contracts were allegedly not renewed because of a funding gap
khaya koko & Eunice Stoltz
Health

Third wave overwhelms Gauteng hospitals

Surpassing previous Covid-19 waves the third is sure to hit harder, yet there is little evidence of a move toward tighter regulations.
chris bateman

More top stories

Business

The JSE will stay relevant, says chief executive Leila Fourie

The local bourse has been criticised for failing to stop a spate of delistings
Sarah Smit
Environment

Southern Africa’s ‘water tower’ slipping towards ecosystem collapse

Communal rangeland degradation, invasive species, environmental destruction and climate change all threaten the Maloti-Drakensberg mountain range
sheree bega
National

Didiza moves on illegal KZN leases

The land reform minister bans Ingonyama Trust chair from taking court ruling on appeal
Paddy Harper
Health

Third wave overwhelms Gauteng hospitals

Surpassing previous Covid-19 waves the third is sure to hit harder, yet there is little evidence of a move toward tighter regulations.
chris bateman
