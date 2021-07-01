South African residents aged 50-plus can now register for the Covid jab

South African residents aged 50 and older can now register to enrol in phase two of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive. From Thursday 1 July registrations are open for the age group.

According to the latest data from the department of health, the number of people registering to receive a Covid-19 vaccine has increased significantly since mid-April.

A simple graphic shows a definite upward curve in the number of registrations, increasing from 822 697 on 16 April to almost four million people by the end of June. Of these, almost one million healthcare workers and nearly three million citizens aged 60 years and older have registered.

As of Wednesday, 3 026 636 people had received either the single shot Johnson & Johnson jab or their first dose of the Pfizer double-shot vaccine. Wednesday also saw more than 120 000 vaccines administered across the country.

Opening the vaccination portal to additional age groups comes at a time the country is hitting more grim Covid-19 milestones. This week the death toll surpassed 60 000. On Wednesday 383 additional deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 60 647. There are more than 165 000 active Covid-19 cases in the country, 85 408 of them in Gauteng.

In June, 7 430 510 vaccine doses of either the single shot Johnson & Johnson or the double shot Pfizer reached the country. More vaccines are expected to arrive in the months ahead.

How to register to be vaccinated

People can register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), by following one of the methods below:

1. Online;

2. Using WhatsApp, send “register” to 0600 123 456;

3. By SMS, *134*832#; or

4. Call the toll-free Covid-19 hotline, on 0800 029 999.

What do you need to register?

Your ID number or passport (for non-South African citizens), general contact information (your cellphone number will be used as the primary mode of communication), and information about your employment (primary employer and location of work)

If relevant, your professional registration details, and medical aid are also requested.

It should take about two to three minutes to complete the three registration steps.