 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Civil society coalition condemns South Africa’s report to the UN on inequality

The South African government is stumbling in its mission to address its historical legacy of inequality.
0

The South African government is stumbling in its mission to address its historical legacy of inequality. This is according to a civil-society coalition that has lambasted a recent progress report delivered to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

As a member of the UN International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) — having ratified its position in 2015 — South Africa has committed itself to protecting the socioeconomic rights of its citizens and preventing debilitating disparity. The maxim of the covenant famously states that countries must use the “maximum of its available resources” to achieve this objective, “including, particularly, the adoption of legislative measures”.

The government submitted its latest “state report” to the CESCR in May, missing a 31 October 2020 deadline. The objective of the report was to provide an update on the recommendations previously made by the committee. 

But according to the Civil Society Coalition Campaign for South Africa’s Ratification of the ICESCR and its Optional Protocol, the government approached the exercise in decidedly unilateral fashion.

“The South African state failed, despite the strong words to the contrary issued by the CESCR Committee, to consult with critical stakeholders such as the South African Human Rights Commission, civil society and structures of ordinary people, which flies in the face of the values of our constitution and the [ICESCR],” it said in a statement.

The coalition comprises the Black Sash; the Dullah Omar Institute; the People’s Health Movement South Africa; the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa; and the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

The groups argue that the report was submitted without substance, misrepresented critical data points and didn’t sufficiently grapple with the context of Covid-19 and its ramifications on the commitment to fulfil socioeconomic rights. They urged the government to better engage civil society ahead of the planned CESCR session in August.

The CESCR had, in 2018, written severe criticisms — what it calls “concluding observations” — of South Africa’s maiden periodical progress report.

“The committee is concerned that the state party has introduced austerity measures to relieve the debt level without defining the time frame within which such austerity measures should be re-examined or lifted,” it said.

“It is also concerned that these measures have resulted in significant budget cuts in the health, education and other public service sectors, and that they may further worsen inequalities in the enjoyment of the rights under the covenant, or even reverse the gains made, particularly in the health and education sectors.”

Over the past year of the pandemic, there has been scarce evidence that those worries have been assuaged. Last month, Statistics South Africa reported that the unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2021 rose to 32.6% of the labour force. The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work seekers, the expanded unemployment rate stands at 42.3%.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s February budget — despite a relief in tax hikes — was characterised by lower public wage increases and fiscal consolidation.  Much of the hope for economic growth evidently rested on a successful vaccine roll-out in the second half of 2021.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Infectious avian flu strain hits the Western Cape

CapeNature might have to close affected bird reserves if the outbreak becomes too severe
Chris Gilili
National

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Civil society coalition condemns South Africa’s report to the UN...

Critics argue that South Africa’s latest submission to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is a unilateral and fraught exercise
Luke Feltham
National

Zuma’s latest court papers is further testimony to his contempt,...

The former president’s application for rescission is a bid to distort the law and the facts of the matter that earned him a 15-month sentence for contempt, the commission secretary said
Emsie Ferreira
Politics

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus

The ANC has resolved that Niehaus’s conduct at Nkandla was in contravention of rule 25.17 of the party’s constitution and warrants disciplinary action
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Infectious avian flu strain hits the Western Cape

CapeNature might have to close affected bird reserves if the outbreak becomes too severe
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×