National

COMING UP: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on outbreaks of violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
0

Staff Reporter

National

Operation Prosper: How SANDF deployment will work

The Defence Force soldiers will be armed with live ammunition with strict orders not to shoot unless their lives are in danger, senior officers told the Mail & Guardian
erika gibson
Environment

South Africans will pay for the costly electricity from DRC’s...

A new report says power from the hydroelectric scheme is more expensive than energy from solar and wind
sheree bega

National

The president will address the nation on Monday - this time to detail the government's plans to quell the violence that has gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment
Staff Reporter
National

National

Cape Town tightens security over fears riots may spread

Police on full alert as shops and malls tighten up security and some close as a safety measure
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Sassa payments at cash paypoints suspended due to riots

Sassa has suspended cash payments after the cash-in-transit industry halted cash delivery until further notice in response to rioting and looting
charma du plessis
×