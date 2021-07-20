 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

We had no control over rushed and haphazard transfer of Life Esidimeni mental patients, former director tells inquest

Five years after the Life Esidimeni tragedy, when 144 people died under disturbing circumstances, families of the victims are still angry, in despair and traumatised by how their loved ones died while in the care of government funded facilities. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

A witness in the judicial inquest into the tragedy which claimed the lives of 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 while being transferred from the Life Esidimeni mental hospital in Randfontein on Tuesday described the move as a premature decision and a “death trap”.

The probe began at the high court in Pretoria on Monday and will run until Friday, during which Judge Mmonoa Teffo is set to hear evidence from 30 witnesses into how the patients died after being transferred to NGOs that were later found not to be properly equipped to admit them. This followed the Gauteng department of health’s termination of its contract with Life Esidimeni. 

The inquest has been established by the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate the identity of the deceased, the causes and dates of the deaths and to establish whether the deaths were brought about by an offence on the part of any person who was tasked with ensuring care for the patients. 

Former Life Esidimeni managing director Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa took the witness stand on Tuesday, saying the group had no control over the removal of the mental patients to  unlicensed NGOs around Gauteng.

“We had zero control on the transit of the patients from Life Esidimeni to the NGO’s. There was a family setting in our facilities. The users were in a familiar and friendly setting, which they were familiar with,” he said.

“They were worried and distraught when they got separated from one another, some asked us where they would go. They were devastated because they were a family in that setting, the worry grew when they heard about plans to move them.”

Cross-examined by AfriForum advocate Phyllis Vorster, Mkhatshwa said Life Esidimeni officials warned the Gauteng department of health that the NGOs would not have adequate resources and space to take good care of the patients, and moving them would be a death trap.

He said as soon as Life Esidimeni was notified that its contract would be terminated, it alerted the families and convened a meeting with them. 

“The mental healthcare users also had comorbidities. They needed someone with a clinical and specialist eye to take care of them. Our group of clinicians offered that. At the Life Esidimeni facilities, patients had access to a medical doctor on a daily basis. We were able to offer this service because of the scale of the Life Health group” said Mkhatshwa.

“The transfer was not done with any careful considerations. The timeframes put pressure on the staff. It was haphazard, as we did not know where the mental healthcare users were going to. We were the point of call between patients and their families. When families came to us and asked where the users were, we didn’t know.”

Mkhwatshwa said the norm was that a multidisciplinary committee consisting of clinicians and nurses would sit and give a comprehensive view of each and every patient and their condition. This, he said, was not done before the “rushed” move of patients to the NGO’s.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms...

Police have caught wind of plans for a second phase of violence after last week’s riots, apparently set to kick off with the looting of arms in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & khaya koko
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega

More top stories

Politics

EFF loses high court bid to unseal CR17 campaign records

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla says there are no compelling private or public reasons for disclosure
Emsie Ferreira
National

We had no control over rushed and haphazard transfer of...

Worried and distraught patients were deeply shaken by the decision to move them to other facilities
Chris Gilili
National

Riots, looting cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20 billion

More than 150 000 jobs in province are at risk after last week’s orgy of destruction
Paddy Harper
Politics

Moseneke recommends local elections be delayed until February 2022

‘It is not reasonably possible or likely that the local government election scheduled for October 2021 will be held in a free and fair manner’ – Justice Dikgang Moseneke
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×