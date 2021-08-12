 Subscribe or Login

National

Phiyega’s ‘zombie litigation’ to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Coming out fighting: Riah Phiyega contends she has been made a ‘scapegoat’ for the Marikana massacre. (Herman Verwey/Gallo Images/Beeld)
0

The government has thrown R5.5-million — and counting — into a black hole of litigation for former police commissioner Riah Phiyega to clear her name in relation to the Marikana massacre, despite a high court finding her application was threadbare and not in the public interest.

Niren Tolsi
Niren Tolsi is a freelance journalist whose interests include social justice, citizen mobilisation and state violence, protest, the Constitution and Constitutional Court, football and Test cricket.

Phiyega’s ‘zombie litigation’ to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Nine years later, the government has not finalised damages claims, but has paid millions for Phiyega to contest the scathing findings against her
Niren Tolsi
National

Phiyega’s ‘zombie litigation’ to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Nine years later, the government has not finalised damages claims, but has paid millions for Phiyega to contest the scathing findings against her
Niren Tolsi
