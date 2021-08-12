 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Recommendations for ConCourt appointments set aside, JSC to conduct new interviews in October

The judgment
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will conduct new interviews for Constitutional Court judges, after allegations that the initial deliberations to fill two vacancies at the apex court were compromised by blatant politicking. (Renata Larroyd)
0

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will conduct new interviews for Constitutional Court judges, after allegations that the initial deliberations to fill two vacancies at the apex court were compromised by blatant politicking.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said the JSC had agreed to the relief it sought in an application to the Johannesburg high court in June to set aside recommendations for appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court.

In April the JSC recommended judges Rammaka Mathopo, Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Mahube Molemela and Bashier Vally for the appointments. 

In its unprecedented bid, Casac argued that the interview undermined the independence of the judiciary as guaranteed in section 178 of the constitution. Casac demanded that the JSC release the recordings of its deliberations and start from scratch.

In its court papers, Casac alleged that the manner of questioning of some of the candidates went beyond the bounds of what is permissible to determine the fitness and propriety of the candidates. Some of the questioning was irrelevant and aimed at ambushing the candidates, Casac argued.

In his founding affidavit Casac’s executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, said: “The interviews are not a platform for party politics; they are not there for the JSC to investigate and evaluate complaints against judges; and they are not there to give commissioners a chance to quibble with judgments they lost as litigants. Nor do they exist to enable individual commissioners to ventilate grudges against judges …. Party political considerations and political agendas should play no role in the JSC’s decisions and processes.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was listed as the second respondent in the matter, forcing him to weigh whether to proceed with the appointments or wait for the legal process to unfold.

The recommended shortlist submitted to the president, Casac said on Thursday, will be set aside and new interviews will be conducted. 

Also on Thursday, the JSC re-released the list of the candidates who will be interviewed for the two constitutional court vacancies. The judges — the same names as those who were interviewed earlier this year, except for KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Dhaya Pillay — will now be interviewed again in October.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Sport

Q&A Sessions: Montjane: The unlikely tennis star

Kgothatso Montjane speaks to Athandiwe Saba about her becoming the first black woman South African player to reach the Wimbledon final, her ‘robotic’ leg, being a DJ and the love of her parents
Athandiwe Saba
National

Gauteng remains house robbery hotspot, says AfricaScope

Statistics South Africa, the number of houses hit has increased from 2.1-million in 2015-16 to 2.3-million in 2019-20
Chris Gilili

More top stories

National

Recommendations for ConCourt appointments set aside, JSC to conduct new...

This move comes after allegations that the initial deliberations to fill two vacancies at the apex court were compromised by blatant politicking
Sarah Smit
Environment

US firm Jacobs clinches R20bn contract for Koeberg engineering modifications

The project will extend operating life of South Africa’s only nuclear power plant by another 20 years
sheree bega
Opinion

Shuffles, shocks and surprises

Zuma’s mystery illness has given TV viewers time to watch his successor swap ministers and be astonished about the extent of state capture
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

Covid-19 crash course: Everything you need to know about viruses,...

Covid-19 variants are new versions of the virus that are smarter at surviving. But before we can understand what these changed forms mean for vaccines, we first need to go back to the basics. We take you through the evolution of the virus and what this means for your body’s defences.
belinda beresford
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×