National

A black woman’s burden: Carer, provider and unemployed

  
Kate Monama is a mother who has been unemployed for five years. (Andy Mkosi)
0

Kate Monama was employed at a grocery retailer through a contractor but when that ended, her life changed drastically.

The mother of three from Tembisa can’t remember the last time she felt at ease or relaxed. She has not been able to get a job since her contract ended five years ago.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

National

A black woman’s burden: Carer, provider...

All indicators, including the employment statistics released this week show how black women bear the brunt of unemployment. Here are their stories
Sarah Smit & marcia zali
Politics

ANC candidates list filled with people accused of crimes, but...

Court challenges loom as ANC branches cry foul over the culling of popular candidates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I cannot fix Eskom. But we can fix...

Meet the father, the cook and the chief executive of Eskom, who wakes up at 3am and writes speeches. André de Ruyter speaks to Athandiwe Saba about the future of the power utility, balancing its debt and how to make the best bully beef toast
Athandiwe Saba
Africa

Unvaccinated, untreated: Africa may not get its fair share of...

Only 18 countries are using dexamethasone, while tocilizumab and sarilumab can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars a dose
Laura Lopez Gonzalez
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
