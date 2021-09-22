UK red list will hit SA tourism hard

The tourism industry in South Africa will haemorrhage about R790-million for each month that the UK keeps the country on its red list of those countries considered a high risk for Covid-19 and which it has warned its citizens against travelling to.
Despite Pretoria bristling over “unwarranted exclusion”, South Africa is opting for diplomacy and is hoping a team of scientists and advisers will persuade London to remove the country from the list.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In