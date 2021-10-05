 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

One state witness is a no-show as Julies police killers trial resumes

The three police officers accused of killing 16 year old Nathaneil Julies appears at Protea Magistrate's Court for bail ruling on September 28, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the trio accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case was denied bail. The matter was postponed to 6 November for further investigation. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

A warrant of arrest has been issued for an eyewitness in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial

The 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, was shot and killed during a confrontation between gang members and police in Eldorado Park in August 2020. 

According to the state, 21-year-old Thaheera Kaldine disappeared this weekend and has not returned home despite a subpoena to take the stand on Tuesday.

Kaldine was standing across the road outside her front gate when Julies was shot metres away. Her mother, Tasneem Kaldine, was the state’s first witness to testify and recalled the events of 26 August last year when she heard a loud bang and rushed out to investigate. 

She explained how her daughter was outside when Julies was gunned down. 

Kaldine described a scene that was brightly lit enough for her to have witnessed a police officer pulling Julies’ body from underneath a broken-down truck.

The ammunition used to shoot Julies was banned by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2014, according to the state. 

The state will argue that police confronted a group of young people who were loitering outside after a Covid-19 curfew had expired before Julies, a bystander, was shot.

Julies’ mother has previously said that he went to the spaza shop next door just before 9pm to buy a pack of biscuits, part of his evening routine. He was killed moments later, shoved into the back of a police van and taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, where he was pronounced dead. 

The alleged shooter and accused number one in the case, Caylene Whiteboy, is a junior reservist who had graduated from college less than a year before the shooting. 

Whiteboy blew the whistle on her seniors, Foster Netshiongolo and Simon Ndyalvane, when she opposed their version of events, which included that Julies was killed in a shootout between police and suspects in possession of stolen car parts at the nearby Hillbrow Flats in the area.  

In her bail application she alleged that Ndyalvane had threatened her life if she did not support her superiors’ version of events. She also submitted to the Protea magistrate’s court that she fired the shot that killed Julies, but claimed this was at the instruction of the  head of public order policing, Sergeant Ndyalvane. 

Whiteboy claims that she fired the same shotgun hours earlier in nearby Freedom Park, where she dispersed a crowd violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations. In that incident, though, the same gun was loaded with rubber, and not the banned ammunition loaded when she fired at Julies. 

On Monday Ndyalvane’s lawyer advocate Mandla Mnyatheli asked the state’s witness to describe her lived experience in Eldorado Park, to which Kaldine explained that drugs and petty crime were a challenge. 

However Mnyatheli put it to her that the area was not characterised by “petty” crimes but more serious issues that had even prompted President Jacob Zuma’s intervention in 2013.

Zuma’s intervention was sparked by a widely publicised letter from mothers who pleaded for intervention to help their drug-addicted children. In the 90s, Eldorado Park was also troubled by violent rivalry between Westbury gangsters and the infamous ‘Majimbos’ in the area. 

Judge Ramarumo Monama told the defence lawyer that his questions would not be admitted, but disqualified on the basis that he was asking the witness to profile the area.

“Coloured townships are like this, black townships are like that,” Monama said in his admonition.

Stereotype profiling has a history that is not limited to the trial underway in the Johannesburg high court. 

Protests over Julies’ death in Eldorado Park attracted the attention of Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which under normal circumstances should have been called the moment Julies was killed “as a result of police action”. 

Both Makhura and Ipid told the public that the police report indicated Julies was killed in gang-related crossfire, but scores of witnesses at the scene of his death told reporters that it was an extraordinarily quiet night and only a single shot was heard before police sped off with Julies’ body in the back of the van. 

Protestors also explained how there had been a public outcry in the area over government and law enforcement buying into stereotypes about townships like Eldorado Park. 

The Hillbrow Flats were affected by drug abuse, several people in the area said on the anniversary of Julies’ death in August, but it had been decades since gangsterism had affected their lives. 

The case has seen numerous delays over the last year. On Tuesday the state called a detective who was present in the vehicle when Julies was killed. 

Judge Monama has set out twenty days to hear the matter. 

Tunicia Phillips is an Adamela Trust climate and economic justice reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit
Environment

It’s time to clean up South Africa’s polluted air

M&G Premium

Families in areas of Mpumalanga have to choose between work and health, but new WHO air quality guidelines say the time to act is now
sheree bega

More top stories

National

One state witness is a no-show as Julies police killers...

Nathaniel Julies’ murder accused Caylene Whiteboy was a junior reservist who graduated from college less than a year before the incident
tunicia phillips
National

JSC interviews for ConCourt, round two: better process, same outcome

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo protected the integrity of the process after it descended into politicking in April
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Is too much service delivery killing South Africa’s democracy?

Citizens want a meaningful say in how they are governed, not local government that foists on them what it has decided the people need.
steven friedman
Business

Mboweni calls on business to adopt sustainable and socially responsible...

‘We know what needs to be done, we just need to get on with what we need to do,’ said the former finance minister
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×