 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Man accused of killing four at Cape taxi rank granted R10 000 bail

Rows of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association minibuses stand idle at the Langa taxi rank.
0

The suspect arrested in connection with a shooting incident in which four people died at the Joe Slovo taxi rank near Milnerton, Cape Town, last month, was granted R10 000 bail in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mbongeni Songo is facing four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. A fifth person was wounded in the same incident. 

Songo was granted bail on condition that he did not contact witnesses and did not go to the Joe Slovo, Du Noon and Milnerton taxi ranks, according to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila.  

The case was postponed to 8 February 2022 for further investigation. 

Simphiwe Mpume, Mkululi Mkhosana, Anga Mkhosana and Asanda Sipondo were gunned down at the Joe Slovo minibus taxi rank on 22 September. Three of the men died at the scene and one died later in hospital. 

Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), confirmed that the deceased was affiliated to Cata. 

He dismissed the shooting as being a flare-up of violence in the taxi industry

He said Cata was “committed to peace and as such we would not want to speculate on the motives behind these killings”, adding that the latest killing “should not be seen as an indication that the two mother bodies, Cata and Codeta [Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations] are at war with each other”.

But the police spokesperson in the Western Cape, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said “preliminary findings are that the incident is linked to taxi conflict”.

Detectives from the “taxi task team” are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The multidisciplinary team was established in April when Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile was announced as Western Cape police commissioner. 

The taxi task team came at a time when the continued turf war between Cata and Codeta was rife. Since the start of the year, more than 85 people have been killed in taxi violence incidents in the Western Cape, including commuters, among them two women in their 20s. 

After weeks of consultations between the two associations, as well as the government, new measures to address the violence were agreed on in early August. 

The Mail & Guardian previously reported that the turf war between the two associations stems from operating licences to provide services on Route B97 between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville. 

In an attempt to find a solution, the local government closed the route for two months. But the MEC of transport and public works, Daylin Mitchell, extended the closure of the route on 6 August until further notice. 

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The smelly and corrupt side of ‘dysfunctional’ Nelson Mandela Bay

M&G Premium

The municipality has accrued billions of rand in wasteful spending, and more than 6 000 putrid bucket toilets
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk
Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Health

Gift of the jab: Six tips for when you speak...

Vaccination campaigns that promote how having the Covid-19 vaccination will benefit individuals rather than society are more effective to convince people who are neutral or hesitant about getting vaccinated.
bhekisisa team
National

Man accused of killing four at Cape taxi rank granted...

Mbongeni Songo is facing four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. A fifth person was wounded in the same incident
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Criminal probe recommended against multinational UPL for chemical spill

M&G Premium

In a statement, United Phosphorus Ltd said that it was co-operating with authorities and the government. 
tunicia phillips
National

Committee appointed to oversee South Africa’s lagging digital migration

‘We have the technical skills to ensure the migration takes place,’ says minister of communications and digital technologies
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×