 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Petition opposes parole for Carl Schoombie’s killer

Carl Schoombie
0

The family of Carl Schoombie, 27, who was beaten to death in November 2015 in Cape Town, has started a petition to oppose a request by one of the murderers that he be granted medical parole. 

Sentenced to life in 2017 for his part in the murder, 41-year-old Juane Jacobs applied for medical parole four years into his life sentence. 

“As a family, we are shocked and dismayed by this development, especially knowing that Juane showed no remorse or sympathy during the murder case and trial,” writes Schoombie’s sister, Jade Southwood, in her petition plea. 

According to Southwood, the petition, which had more than 20 000 signatures by Thursday, 7 October, would support the family’s submission to the medical parole board opposing parole for Jacobs.  

The news of Jacobs’s application for medical parole was brought to the attention of Schoombie’s family following an emotional video compiled by GroundUp comparing medical parole submissions with that of former president Jacob Zuma, who was granted medical parole two months into his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. 

Southwood describes the video as “creating a dramatised plea including videos, in search of sympathy for Juane and to justify medical parole”.

The video solely focuses on Jacobs’ example out of 52 inmates at Leeuwkop prison who applied for medical parole between the start of this year and August. While 22 submissions were dismissed, 16 were recommended.

The video shows the crowded prison cells and Jacobs’ desperate need for proper hospitalisation, given his “poor quality of life” in prison.

Jacobs’ mother, Juliette Salie, told GroundUp that her son was diagnosed with renal failure, and alleged that he had suffered two heart attacks, a stroke, and was HIV-positive before receiving his sentence. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) responded to the video in September, saying that in terms of the Correctional Services Act, the medical parole board “acts according to prescribed powers and will only release those prisoners who qualify and not release those who do not”. 

The NPA also voiced its concern about Jacobs’s family, saying the family was “wrongly and publicly issuing statements that Jacobs without question qualifies for medical parole, when this is still a matter for the medical parole board to decide according to strict criteria, including possibly the prisoner’s danger to society and this is causing the Schoombie family unnecessary and unfair anguish”.

Schoombie was severely beaten by Jacobs and Brent Henry, 44, on 15 November 2015 in a case described as one of mistaken identity. He sustained a massive brain injury and died four days later in hospital. 

Both Jacobs and Henry were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017. The Western Cape High Court dismissed both their appeals for lesser sentences in 2020. 

Southwood says her family hopes that the petition will “bring change and justice not only to Carl’s case, but all murder cases where medical parole is seen as an escape from justice”.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson faces action over ‘distasteful’ posters

M&G Premium

The Democratic Alliance’s federal executive orders Dean Macpherson to apologise and immediately remove the posters
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Environment

Eskom is the world’s worst-polluting power company by SO2

M&G Premium

Eskom alone spews more sulphur dioxide into the air than the entire combined power sector emissions of any country except for India
sheree bega

More top stories

Top Six

Facebook face plants

This outage comes at a precarious time for Facebook, which is still navigating the fallout of whistleblower Frances Haugen accusing the company of prioritising profits over combating misinformation and hate
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham
National

High court admits damning recording of alleged police cover-up in...

Brutality trend emerges in trial against Eldorado Park police trio facing charges relating to the murder of Nathaniel Julies
tunicia phillips
Business

‘I am not clear what ill the state bank would...

The governor of the Reserve Bank asks what role a state bank would play in a country where more than 80% of the population has access to financial services
anathi madubela
National

R45m ‘grabber’ case from 2017 haunts top cop Sitole

The alleged intransigence of the national police commissioner Khehla Sitole in working with police watchdog Ipid could see him removed from office
khaya sithole
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×