 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

  
State of capture: Malusi Gigaba said he had been nowhere near the money. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
0

Over the past three years the state capture project has been laid bare at the Zondo commission. We have heard the incredible tale of kleptocracy that took place under our noses. And like any good story, it has its villains. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

South Africans listened to the weird testimony of people who denied they looted the country’s coffers — except Zuma, who refused to respond
Luke Feltham & Paddy Harper
Politics

The Zondo commission at a glance: A timeline from 2016...

M&G Premium

Luke Feltham has compiled a timeline that represents the major events, testimonies and controversies of the commission
Luke Feltham

More top stories

National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

South Africans listened to the weird testimony of people who denied they looted the country’s coffers — except Zuma, who refused to respond
Luke Feltham & Paddy Harper
National

Chief Justice Mogoeng, an end to an erratic era

The chief justice we didn’t know we needed protected the independence of the judiciary through dark days but leaves an ambivalent legacy
emsie ferreira
National

Survey shows public trust in police is at record low

Afrobarometer reports that confidence in the police has halved over the last 10 years, with 73% of respondents saying they have little to no trust in the police
Sarah Smit
Africa

Covid may collapse climate talks

When crises strike then selfishness prevails, as Britain has done with its vaccine ‘red’ travel list
Sipho Kings Mcdermott
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×