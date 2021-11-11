 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Eskom lifts load-shedding a day early

The beleaguered power utility has managed to recover 2000 megawatts
0

Eskom will suspend load-shedding on Friday morning, a day earlier than anticipated, after an improvement to the power utility’s generation capacity.

André de Ruyter, chief executive of the ailing parastatal, made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday morning. Eskom is set to reduce load-shedding to stage 2 on Thursday at midday before it is suspended at 5am the next morning.

De Ruyter said Eskom has managed to recover 2 000 megawatts (MW) in partial load losses from when it implemented stage 4 load-shedding earlier in the week.

On Monday, Eskom announced it would escalate load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 amid ongoing generation-capacity shortages. 

On Wednesday morning, after a recovery of its emergency generation reserves, the utility scaled load-shedding down to stage 3.

Eskom is forecasting an evening peak of 28 266MW of electricity demand. De Ruyter said the utility currently has 28 144MW of capacity. 

On Thursday, full unplanned outages amounted to 5 755MW and partial load losses amounted to 4 256MW, leaving the grid with a total unplanned capacity loss of 10 011MW.

“Now that is a significant improvement from where we were previously … So again a good performance to recover those partial load losses by our generation team,” he said.

De Ruyter, who has recently been the target of calls for him to relinquish the reins of Eskom, emphasised that consumers being aware of their electricity use goes a long way in helping the grid recover. 

“With your co-operation and support, I think we can manage our demand better. We are very pleased to announce the earlier lifting of load-shedding than anticipated.”

He said Eskom fully understands the frustration caused by load-shedding. “It impacts everybody’s daily life. We all get frustrated sitting in traffic. We all get frustrated when we can’t have the lights on or watch television at night.

“So it’s a very understandable emotion and something that we really empathise with and that we have apologised for in the past. And we will continue to do so again.”

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom lifts load-shedding a day early

The beleaguered power utility has managed to recover 2000 megawatts in partial load losses from when it implemented stage four load-shedding earlier in the week
Sarah Smit
Politics

Here are the ANC’s picks for metro mayors

M&G Premium

The ruling party is scheduled to start interviewing prospective metro mayors this weekend with some usual suspects on the list
Lizeka Tandwa
National

High court orders Manuel Chang be extradited to US

The order overrules a decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to extradite the former Mozambican finance minister to his home country amid doubts that he would be tried there for a scandal that triggered a sovereign default
emsie ferreira
Business

‘Load-shedding not the same as blackouts’ — Eskom CEO

André de Ruyter assures the public that the power utility is currently on track to lift load-shedding on Saturday morning
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×