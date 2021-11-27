 Subscribe or Login

Poisoned: Tshwane’s boreholes, taps and soil

Sludge flows from the Rooiwal treatment plant into the Apies River and irrigation dams. (Andy Mkosi)
Theunis Vogel’s heavy boots sink into the moist earth as he trudges through his field of green mealies that reach past his elbows.

With a tired smile, the farmer speaks of how the recent rains have helped to wash off some of the sewage sludge that is poisoning his crops. But, on his farm in Vastfontein, north of Pretoria, the sewage contamination runs far and deep. 

“You can see some of the plants are not so lekker,” Vogel says. “Previously, the sewage sludge was lying on the mealies itself. You would peel the leaves and inside you could see that black sludge.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Foul water runs out of Hammanskraal’s taps and farmers can’t grow crops because the City of Tshwane’s Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant contaminates the soil and groundwater
sheree bega
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
×